Martin Brundle addresses bizarre Jimmy Fallon mic bite on F1 Miami Grand Prix grid

Martin Brundle has spoken out about a bizarre moment with American TV host Jimmy Fallon on the Formula 1 grid ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

Former F1 driver turned Sky Sports F1 pundit Brundle has become well known for his pre-race grid walks, which often include hilarious, awkward and sometimes downright odd encounters with various VIPs and celebrities.

It was no different at the star-studded Miami Grand Prix, where Brundle engaged in a strange interaction with Fallon before the race.

Brundle approached the Tonight Show presenter, who randomly grabbed his microphone and bit the cover off.

After introducing himself to Fallon, the 51-year-old American responded: “Oh my god, Martin Brundle! What do you need? Can I get anything for you?

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Brundle replied: “I need some funny lines, I need everything,” before Fallon proceeded to snatch the microphone sock in his mouth.

“You can keep that if you like,” Brundle quipped immediately after Fallon returned the mic cover.

He then asked Fallon if he’d “been here before”, to which Fallon responded: “No first time here. It’s nuts, it’s crazy. I’m loving it. Miami is a great host.”

As Brundle keenly moved to abort the interview in his search of a driver to speak with, he told Fallon “do not take my mic sock again, bye,”.

Brundle took to social media to address the bizarre interaction with Fallon, who was a guest of Red Bull and Racing Bulls.

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"In 30 years of broadcasting I’ve never wondered what a branded microphone sock tastes like. There’s some very funny people around,” he wrote.

Fallon referenced the moment during the latest episode of the Tonight Show.

"They have a thing called the grid where they had you go out onto the track right before the race and you do like 20 interviews with reporters all over the world," he said.

"Martin Brundle, by the way your microphone tastes delicious."

Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli claimed his third consecutive victory ahead of McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

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The 19-year-old Italian’s third win on the bounce has seen the surprise early championship leader extend his advantage over team-mate George Russell to 20 points after the opening four races.

F1 will remain in North America as it heads to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix on 22-24 May.