Martin Brundle addresses bizarre Jimmy Fallon mic bite on F1 Miami Grand Prix grid

Martin Brundle has spoken about a bizarre moment with American TV host Jimmy Fallon on the Miami F1 grid.

Jimmy Fallon on the Miami Grand Prix F1 grid
Jimmy Fallon on the Miami Grand Prix F1 grid
Add as a preferred source

Martin Brundle has spoken out about a bizarre moment with American TV host Jimmy Fallon on the Formula 1 grid ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

Former F1 driver turned Sky Sports F1 pundit Brundle has become well known for his pre-race grid walks, which often include hilarious, awkward and sometimes downright odd encounters with various VIPs and celebrities.

It was no different at the star-studded Miami Grand Prix, where Brundle engaged in a strange interaction with Fallon before the race.

Brundle approached the Tonight Show presenter, who randomly grabbed his microphone and bit the cover off. 

After introducing himself to Fallon, the 51-year-old American responded: “Oh my god, Martin Brundle! What do you need? Can I get anything for you?

Brundle replied: “I need some funny lines, I need everything,” before Fallon proceeded to snatch the microphone sock in his mouth.

“You can keep that if you like,” Brundle quipped immediately after Fallon returned the mic cover.

He then asked Fallon if he’d “been here before”, to which Fallon responded: “No first time here. It’s nuts, it’s crazy. I’m loving it. Miami is a great host.”

As Brundle keenly moved to abort the interview in his search of a driver to speak with, he told Fallon “do not take my mic sock again, bye,”.

Brundle took to social media to address the bizarre interaction with Fallon, who was a guest of Red Bull and Racing Bulls.

"In 30 years of broadcasting I’ve never wondered what a branded microphone sock tastes like. There’s some very funny people around,” he wrote.

Fallon referenced the moment during the latest episode of the Tonight Show.

"They have a thing called the grid where they had you go out onto the track right before the race and you do like 20 interviews with reporters all over the world," he said.

"Martin Brundle, by the way your microphone tastes delicious."

MercedesAndrea Kimi Antonelli claimed his third consecutive victory ahead of McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The 19-year-old Italian’s third win on the bounce has seen the surprise early championship leader extend his advantage over team-mate George Russell to 20 points after the opening four races.

F1 will remain in North America as it heads to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix on 22-24 May. 

Martin Brundle addresses bizarre Jimmy Fallon mic bite on F1 Miami Grand Prix grid
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

More News

F1 News
Norris wins F1 Miami sprint as points leader Antonelli penalised
02/05/26
Lando Norris, McLaren Racing, 2026 Miami F1
F1 News
F1 Miami timetable changes to be discussed amid thunderstorm threat 
02/05/26
Sunday's Miami GP is at risk of being affected by thunderstorms
F1 News
Norris breaks Mercedes' qualifying streak with Miami F1 sprint pole
01/05/26
Norris celebrates his first pole of 2026
F1 News
Leclerc fastest in upgraded Ferrari, Mercedes on back foot at Miami F1
01/05/26
Leclerc put his upgraded Ferrari top in FP1
F1 News
Charles Leclerc warns of "tricky" and "counterintuitive" F1 wet weather problems
01/05/26
Leclerc in the Miami GP paddock
F1 News
Could the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix yet land an October reprieve?
30/04/26
The Bahrain Grand Prix was postponed due to the Iran War

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox