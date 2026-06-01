McLaren reveals special Monaco GP livery to celebrate major F1 milestone

McLaren has revealed a special one-off livery to celebrate its 1000th Formula 1 race at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

For the upcoming Monaco and Spanish grands prix, McLaren’s 2026 challenger, the MCL40 will be decked in a special livery the team has described as being ‘metallic papaya’ and ‘anthracite’.

As well as the car, drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will wear special race overalls.

McLaren says there will be nods to the team’s “rich history with hidden gems recognising important milestones, from our first race, victories and championship wins, to the triple triple crown and our world record pit stop.”

Side-on view of the MCL40 livery

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The reigning world champion squad is celebrating its 1000th grand prix start in Monaco, where it will hold what it has described as being a “special moment on the grid” on Thursday 4 June.

McLaren’s first-ever F1 car, the M2B, owned by Richard Mille, will line up alongside the MCL40.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, current drivers Norris and Piastri will be present, alongside F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali. McLaren says it has invited all of its grand prix winners from throughout its history for the moment.

“Lining up on the grid to race McLaren’s 1000th Grand Prix in Monaco this year provides a perfect opportunity to recognise our rich history in motorsport,” Brown said.

“We’re only the second team to reach this incredible milestone, so what better moment to reflect on our past, our present and our future.

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“Throughout our past, this team has always shown grit and determination, whether that be in periods of success or the trickier times. McLaren Never Quits, and this livery and the moment on Thursday is a special way to celebrate how far we’ve come.

“We look forward to running it out on track and recognising what we have achieved from our first race, here in Monaco back in 1966, through to now. Here’s to 1000 more.”

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McLaren Racing chief marketing officer Lou McEwen added: “It’s incredibly special to be celebrating McLaren Racing’s 1000th race at Monaco.

“There were never any guarantees to get here - and this new livery recognises the challenges, the resilience, and spirit that defines us as a team: McLaren Never Quits.

“Bringing fans into our story of the past sixty years, has been a big part of the build-up to this moment, with our biggest ever fan activation, McLaren Racing Live: Miami, and special collections from our partners, all helping us reflect on and celebrate this journey.

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“The 1000th livery too has lots of nods to our history for Papaya fans to look out for, from world record-breaking pit stops, to nods to our founder Bruce McLaren. We’re extremely proud to share this moment and already looking forward to our next chapter.”