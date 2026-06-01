Who is Max Verstappen's girlfriend? Everything to know about Kelly Piquet

Kelly Piquet is Max Verstappen’s partner and mother of his child.

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen
Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen
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Red Bull Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen is in a relationship with Kelly Piquet.

The couple went public in January 2021 and welcomed the birth of their daughter, Lily, in May 2025.

Piquet is the daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet. She is Brazilian and Dutch, with her mother, model Sylvia Tamsma, hailing from the Netherlands.

Piquet is regularly at F1 races supporting Verstappen
Piquet is regularly at F1 races supporting Verstappen

The 37-year-old was born in Homburg, West Germany, on 7 December 1988 but spent her early years growing up in the South of France. When she was 12 years old, the family relocated to Brazil.

Piquet attended school in Brazil, France and England before moving to New York City to study International Relations in Marymount Manhattan College.

Motorsport runs through the Piquet family, with her brother Nelson Piquet Jr, a former F1 driver and Formula E champion.

However, Piquet has taken a different career path. She started out in the fashion industry but has also worked in media, social media and public relations.

In 2015 and 2016, she acted as a Social Media and PR Consultant for the Formula E championship.

Piquet has 2.4 million followers on the social media platform Instagram.

Piquet was previously in a relationship with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. The pair had a daughter in July 2019 called Penelope.

In a joint post on Instagram welcoming their newborn daughter to the world on 2 May 2025, Piquet and Verstappen said: "Welcome to the world, sweet Lily. Our hearts are fuller than ever - you are our greatest gift.”

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Piquet currently resides in Monaco with Verstappen, their daughter, and their two Bengal cats.

Verstappen recently explained in an interview with Dutch publication De Telegraaf why he is trying to bring Lily up out of the spotlight.

"Certainly, I am working on that as well," he said about sharing pictures of her on social media. "I don't want her in the picture right now. She has to decide for herself later whether she wants that or not.

"That is why I don't want her in the paddock now. Firstly, because she won't remember it later anyway, but also with privacy in mind. A baby or young child should lead a carefree life."

Who is Max Verstappen girlfriend? Everything to know about Kelly Piquet
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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