Max Verstappen reveals the “minimum” he needs to avoid quitting F1 after doubling down on threat

Max Verstappen has laid out the “minimum” requirement that he needs to stop him quitting Formula 1 next season.

The four-time world champion renewed his threat to quit F1 if the series’ engine regulations do not change in 2027 after qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix. Verstappen said it is “just mentally not doable for me to stay like this”, as he doubled down on previous comments he made in March that he could walk away at the end of the season amid his dissatisfaction with the new rules.

Verstappen had said on Thursday in the build-up to the weekend in Montreal that a proposal to reduce the need for energy management in a 60-40 split for 2027 is what F1 “needs”, before appearing to confirm he would stay if the planned tweak happens.

Verstappen wants "pure racing" despite enjoying his battle with Hamilton

But there are concerns the proposed changes for next year could be blocked, with opposition emerging in subsequent talks around the plan. As it stands, there would not be enough support to push through the move.

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Asked after Sunday’s race about a move to a 60-40 split and how it could impact his future, Verstappen described that figure as being the “minimum” he needs.

“The thing is, I know how pure other motorsports can feel like, you know? So then when you come back to this, it's just... not very nice. I don't want to be too negative now after a race like this, but I know what it feels like to drive pure racing cars and pure overtakes, pure racing and just natural driving,” he told Sky Sports F1.

"This is all a bit like - especially qualifying - very anti-driving, anti-racing. And that's not what Formula 1 should be about. So I really hope that next year we can get that 60-40 because that will naturally help everything a bit.”

Verstappen referenced his recent exploits in GT racing at the Nurburgring 24 Hours as an example of “pure racing”.

“I’ve been racing also different kind of cars and especially last week, that reminds me how pure motorsport can be and how great the racing can be,” he explained.

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“So, yeah, when I come back into Formula 1, the thing is of course here, especially most of the drivers, we’re the best in the world. So even if you would give us a rental car, we’ll give you a good show and we’ll race each other very hard and well. So it has nothing to do in that sense with the rules.”

Verstappen secured his and Red Bull's first podium in Canada

The 28-year-old Dutchman said the current rules are “all a bit confusing” and “not what Formula 1 should be about”.

“It’s way too complex, all of this,” he added. “Most of the rules, the fans don’t even know what we are dealing with while driving, what is allowed when you’re behind or when you’re the car ahead, what we have to do on a formation lap or what we have to do in an out-lap, or how much battery that we’re allowed to charge.

“All these things are just such a shame that we have to deal with all these things. And, yeah, for me F1 just needs to be more pure and I really hope that what they try to do next year will go through because I think that is necessary, the minimum necessary, to make it a bit more natural and a bit more back to normal, or at least a bit more pure racing.

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“But like I said, as drivers, give us any kind of car, we’ll always race and give a good entertainment or a good show. Doesn’t matter, people say, “Oh, but look now, the show is great, the cars were fighting,” but it has nothing to do with the car. It just needs to be more pure.”