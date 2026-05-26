Isack Hadjar apologises to Charles Leclerc as he admits Canadian GP penalties were fair

Isack Hadjar was twice penalised by the Formula 1 stewards at the Canadian Grand Prix

Hadjar in Canada
Hadjar in Canada
© XPB Images
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Isack Hadjar has apologised to Charles Leclerc and conceded his two penalties at the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix were "fair".

Red Bull driver Hadjar scored his best result of the season, finishing in fifth place - just two positions behind team-mate Max Verstappen. 

However, the gap between the pair was over 71 seconds, after the Frenchman was handed a 10-second penalty for changing direction too many times when defending from, causing a startling near-miss on the back straight. Having served that penalty, he was then hit with the most severe sanction before a disqualification, a 10-second stop/go, for failing to slow under double waved yellows - a signal that indicates drivers should slow down and be prepared to stop.

“I don’t mind the penalties, I think they’re fair," said Hadjar when asked by Crash.net.

Hadjar and Leclerc battle in Canada
Hadjar and Leclerc battle in Canada
© XPB Images

"It’s just; I don’t really understand where the pace went, because I really felt like I was struggling a lot out there. Saturday felt great in the car, and now it’s very hard to drive.”

He added: “In a way, I felt like I was back in FP1, to be honest. Not pleasant to drive, and I need to really dig deep, because I felt comfortable for the first few laps, and then they opened the gap and I could not match their pace, whereas on Saturday, I was easily there. So no clue.”

Asked if he was struggling solely with a lack of straight-line speed, similar to the problems faced by Verstappen in the sprint race, Hadjar said: “I wish that straight-line speed was the only issue, because it was the whole thing.”

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Turning specifically to the incident with Leclerc, in which Hadjar made three separate moves across the track - two in defence, and one to take the racing line for the final chicane - the Red Bull driver held his hands up and apologised to his rival, citing 'confusion' as being behind the near-race-ending moment. 

“I was too harsh," he said. "If anything, it wasn’t even on purpose. I just got confused about where he was heading. So I didn’t mean to send him on the grass, obviously. He’s a very clean driver, so I just apologised because it was a bit stupid.”

 

Isack Hadjar apologises to Charles Leclerc as he admits Canadian GP penalties were fair
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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