Lewis Hamilton takes swipe at F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve at Canadian GP

Lewis Hamilton took aim at 1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Formula Williams driver Villeneuve is Canada's only F1 champion, and is the country's most successful driver in terms of race wins, with 11 to his name.

Second on that list, and the only other winner from the country, is his father, Gilles Villeneuve, who died in a crash during qualifying for the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix at Zolder. In 67 starts - 96 fewer than Jacques - he registered six wins and 13 podiums, and established himself as a fan favourite for his fearless driving style.

When the Canadian Grand Prix was first held in 1978, the track was known as the Circuit Île Notre-Dame after the island on which it is situated. That race, was won by Villeneuve Snr, and it remains the only time a Canadian has won on home soil. In 1982, following his death, the track was renamed the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Gilles Villeneuve © XPB Images

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Villeneuve's success had come largely with Ferrari, the team with which Hamilton currently races.

Asked fir his thoughts on Villeneuve's legacy, Hamilton said: "I personally didn’t really know a lot about him, to be honest.

"Obviously, I knew about Niki [Lauda] more so because I got to spend a lot of time with him, and obviously, I had to learn and watch him when I was growing up.

"So, whilst reading up on some of the great drivers that have been here, all I really knew is that he was a great driver. He seemed to be, from some of the videos, a driver that really was at the edge of his seat, really being able to balance the car as it’s moving, which was pretty cool to see."

Before putting down his microphone, Hamilton couldn't resist a cheeky swipe at Villeneuve Jnr, adding: "And obviously far better than his son."

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Jacques Villeneuve © XPB Images

Hamilton enjoyed a strong weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix, registering a season-best finish in second place, besting rival Max Verstappen in a battle that rolled back the years. This comes after a largely underwhelming first year and a half of his Ferrari stay.

While it is unclear what made Hamilton take aim at the 1997 champion, it could have something to do with the Canadian's comments at last year's Dutch Grand Prix, where his said that Ferrari was "not getting what they signed" from Hamilton.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Villeneuve mused: "There will be some frustration in there from both camps - from the team, from Lewis - because he's not getting the car he was wanting. He doesn't feel the team is behind him. The team doesn't feel Lewis is with them."