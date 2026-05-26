Canadian GP battle "only possible" with current power unit - George Russell questions why F1 would ditch current spec

George Russell has questioned why rivals would want to ditch the current Formula 1 power units after a thrilling Canadian Grand Prix that was “only possible” due to the much-questioned specification.

F1 introduced a radically new set of regulations this year, with the expensive Motor Generator Unit – Heat (MGU-H) dropped, and a 50:50 ratio of power from the internal combustion engine (ICE) and electrical component mandated.

With early-season races disappointing, discussions have indicated that this ratio could be dropped for 2027, a key factor in whether Max Verstappen will remain in the championship or not.

But after a pair of engaging races in Miami and Canada, Russell publicly backed the current iteration, believing the power delivery was key to his wheel-to-wheel battle with team-mate and title rival Kimi Antonelli.

George Russell, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 2026 Canadian GP © XPB Images

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“I loved it. I thought it was great,” said Russell of his close-quarters engagement.

“I have not had a battle like this in year. I’ve not seen a battle like this, probably since Lewis and Nico in Bahrain 2014. And these new cars allow you to do that. These new engines allow you to do that.

“I don’t know why anyone wants to change them, because we had amazing battles in Melbourne. We had great battles in China.

“Kimi and I had great battles today and yesterday, and that’s only possible because of how these power units are.”

Ironically, after his praise, it was a power unit issue that saw Russell retire in Canada, costing him vital points in the championship, with Antonelli’s lead now standing at 43.

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Antonelli has taken control of the F1 title race

In cool conditions and on a track where maintaining heat in the tyres is notoriously difficult, McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri started the race on intermediate tyres, despite the track being largely dry.

After making strong starts, the pair quickly dropped back and were forced to pit for slick rubber.

Reflecting on the conundrum ahead of the race, Russell said: “Yeah, it was very challenging to pick the right tyre, but we knew as soon as we had temp that the slick would be the best.”

He added: “It was just challenging. In these cold conditions, the only way you get the grip is by pushing the tyres for temperature.

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“So, you’re just threading that needle of how hard you push but knowing the consequences are quite big. But the pace was good.”

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