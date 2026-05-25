Kimi Antonelli takes control in tense F1 title fight, but flaws exposed

The 2026 Formula 1 title race turned up a notch in intensity at the Canadian Grand Prix, and took a potentially decisive swing in the process.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli bagged his fourth consecutive victory this season to further extend his lead in the championship standings to 43 points over Mercedes team-mate George Russell, who was left “lost for words” after his power unit gave up the ghost.

Russell’s first retirement in 38 races came after a pulsating back-and-forth for the lead between the Mercedes duo as they went hammer and tongs for the win. After twice clashing in the Montreal sprint race, Russell and Antonelli came within millimetres of colliding again as they traded first place in a thrilling opening 30 laps around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Antonelli and Russell had a gripping fight at the front

Such was the fraught nature of their squabble, Mercedes team principal and headmaster Toto Wolff stepped in and threatened to call off the fight altogether if things did not calm down.

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Canada marked the first proper time the Mercedes duo had gone wheel-to-wheel for victory this year, and it is safe to say that the gloves have well and truly come off.

Antonelli in control but not infallible

The result has handed a massive advantage to Antonelli, who has both momentum and a large points buffer on his side. While the Italian teenager has seemingly taken control of the title fight, his latest win still highlighted some potential weaknesses.

Antonelli was the quicker Mercedes driver over the course of the weekend in Canada, and he is clearly getting the rub of the green at the moment. But that does not mean he is bulletproof.

During the exhilarating duel with Russell, both in the sprint and main race, it felt like Antonelli was dancing on a knife edge between brilliance and flirting with disaster. There were small errors from both drivers in the heat of battle, but it felt as though Antonelli was the more likely to come off worse from any potential contact.

Both Mercedes drivers made errors in the heat of battle

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As events transpired, things never reached that climax as Russell peeled over into a heartbreaking retirement, robbing us of what was shaping up to be a relentless race-long fight.

Antonelli demonstrated some hot-headedness with his repeated complaints over team radio, resulting in both race engineer Peter ‘Bono’ Bonnington and later Wolff getting involved to calm things down. This is understandable given what is at stake and his age, but it showed things can get under Antonelli’s skin in the heat of the moment.

And this could be a potential chink in Antonelli’s armour that Russell could look to exploit. Russell, who is nine years Antonelli’s senior and who is now in his eighth F1 season, appeared calmer and more composed as the two Mercedes duked it out at the very front.

This is not by any means meant to be a criticism of Antonelli, who is electrifyingly fast and exciting, and who has come on leaps and bounds since an up-and-down rookie F1 season. It is simply an observation, that when watching the nature of his gripping battle with Russell, it felt precariously poised that he would either win it, or bin it.

This may give some hope to Russell, who until this weekend had downplayed his deficit to Antonelli in the championship. After Sunday’s race, Russell’s mood shifted to more of a bleak outlook.

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"I mean, right now it's his to lose," a downbeat Russell told media including Crash.net, adding “it feels like the Gods don’t want me to be in this fight”.

Russell is now 43 points behind Antonelli

Russell down, but not out

Yes, Canada was a crushing set-back for Russell, who excels in Montreal, but it was not a fatal blow to his title hopes. After all, there are still 17 grands prix (at least) remaining, and 449 points still up for grabs across the rest of the season.

Russell’s 43-point deficit is not a true reflection of his performances in 2026, either. There have been other factors at play, and Russell has been on the receiving end of misfortune. Russell probably lost a win in Japan due to the timing of the safety car, so the gap between him and Antonelli is maybe a bit more inflated than the current championship table suggests when taken at face value.

Luck tends to even itself out over the entirety of a season and it will be incredibly challenging for Antonelli to keep up his current remarkable consistency.

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Russell’s experience will also come in handy. He overturned a 37-point deficit on his way to winning the Formula 2 title in 2018 and recent history in F1 tells us that it is never over until it’s over.

If Russell can keep his head, he can absolutely get back in this. This is not the time to panic, especially when considering Mercedes’ competitive edge over the rest - underlined by the fact they continued to gap the chasing pack while fighting for the lead - means it is likely to be the two Silver Arrows sharing the wins for the time being.

This was Antonelli's fourth straight win in 2026

Publicly, at least, Russell is putting on a brave face and trying to shift the pressure onto his team-mate.

“The pressure's off. Go out, enjoy every single race. Try to win every single race. And I've got nothing to lose,” he added. "I don't want to be stood here talking like that. It is, of course, frustrating, but I want to be in that fight. Hopefully, the luck will turn."

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All that being said, Antonelli has handled everything that has been thrown at him so far and continues to come out on top, showing that he is the real deal Mercedes believed him to be.

One thing is for certain, this year’s F1 title battle has a new edge to it and has come alive.