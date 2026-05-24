2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Canadian Grand Prix

The 2026 F1 championship standings after the Canadian Grand Prix

Hamilton and Verstappen celebrate in Canada
Hamilton and Verstappen celebrate in Canada
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Kimi Antonelli extended his lead in the Formula 1 world championship standings to 43 points after taking his fourth consecutive victory at the Canadian Grand Prix. 

Antonelli's lead was maximised in Montreal after a power unit issue put George Russell out of Sunday's race, destroying what had been a strong weekend for the Briton.

Both McLaren drivers also dropped ground, after failing to score with either driver after starting on intermediate tyres, and running into strife with both cars. 

Lewis Hamilton leapt to fourth with his best finish of the season, crossing the line in second place after a race-long battle with old foe Max Verstappen, who joined him on the podium in third. 

Franco Colapinto was the surprise package of the weekend, as he more than doubled his points tally to 15 after a mixed start to the season. Sixth place improved on his previous best result of seventh, scored last time out in Miami. 

Despite taking a pair of penalties, Isack Hadjar also put in his best performance as a Red Bull driver, finishing in fifth place.

You can find the full updated points table below. 

2026 F1 drivers' standings after the Miami Grand Prix

                       2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team4131
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team188
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP075
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP072
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team058
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team048
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing043
8Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team020
9Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team018
10Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team016
11Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team015
12Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing014
13Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team06
14Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team05
15Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team02
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team01
17Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team01
18Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team0 
19Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team0 
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team0 
21Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team0 
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team0 

 

In this article

2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Canadian Grand Prix
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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