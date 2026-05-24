2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Canadian Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli extended his lead in the Formula 1 world championship standings to 43 points after taking his fourth consecutive victory at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Antonelli's lead was maximised in Montreal after a power unit issue put George Russell out of Sunday's race, destroying what had been a strong weekend for the Briton.

Both McLaren drivers also dropped ground, after failing to score with either driver after starting on intermediate tyres, and running into strife with both cars.

Lewis Hamilton leapt to fourth with his best finish of the season, crossing the line in second place after a race-long battle with old foe Max Verstappen, who joined him on the podium in third.

Franco Colapinto was the surprise package of the weekend, as he more than doubled his points tally to 15 after a mixed start to the season. Sixth place improved on his previous best result of seventh, scored last time out in Miami.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Despite taking a pair of penalties, Isack Hadjar also put in his best performance as a Red Bull driver, finishing in fifth place.

You can find the full updated points table below.

2026 F1 drivers' standings after the Miami Grand Prix

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 4 131 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 88 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 75 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 72 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 58 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 48 7 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 43 8 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 20 9 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 0 18 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 16 11 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 15 12 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 14 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 6 14 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 5 15 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 2 16 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 0 1 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 1 18 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 0 20 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 0 21 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0