2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Full race results after Antonelli makes it four in a row
Full race results from the 2026 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli cruised to a fourth-straight Formula 1 victory at the Canadian Grand Prix after Mercedes team-mate George Russell retired with a power unit problem.
After a tense sprint race, the Mercedes pair were at it again in the opening stages on Sunday in Montreal. But just over halfway through, Russell's Mercedes ground to a halt, providing a hammerblow to his title aspirations.
With only one Mercedes circulating, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen rolled back the years as they engaged in a thrilling battle for second, which the Ferrari driver secured with a stunning move around the outside of Turn 1.
Charles Leclerc was unable to match his Ferrari team-mate in fourth place, with Isack Hadjar rounding out the top five after suffering a 10-second penalty and a stop-and-go penalty in an eventful race. Despite the penalties, it remains his best finish for Red Bull.
It was a disaster of a race for McLaren. After making the bizarre decision to start on intermediate tyres on a dry track, Norris initially took the lead, but then suffered a reliability issue after dropping back having stopped for slicks.
In the sister car, Oscar Piastri was penalised for putting Alex Albon out of the race with a collision, and ultimately finished outside the points in 11th place.
The full results from the Canadian Grand Prix are below.
2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix results
|2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Sprint results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|68
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+10.768
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+11.276
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+44.151
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+1 lap
|6
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 lap
|7
|Liam Lawson
|NZD
|Racing Bulls
|+1 lap
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 lap
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|+1 lap
|10
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|+1 lap
|11
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|+2 laps
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|+2 laps
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|+2 laps
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|+2 laps
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+4 laps
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|+4 laps
|DNF
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|DNF
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|DNF
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|DNF
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|DNF
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|DNS
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Racing Bulls