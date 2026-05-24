2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Full race results after Antonelli makes it four in a row

Full race results from the 2026 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix

Hadjar and Leclerc battle in Canada
Hadjar and Leclerc battle in Canada
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Kimi Antonelli cruised to a fourth-straight Formula 1 victory at the Canadian Grand Prix after Mercedes team-mate George Russell retired with a power unit problem.

After a tense sprint race, the Mercedes pair were at it again in the opening stages on Sunday in Montreal. But just over halfway through, Russell's Mercedes ground to a halt, providing a hammerblow to his title aspirations. 

With only one Mercedes circulating, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen rolled back the years as they engaged in a thrilling battle for second, which the Ferrari driver secured with a stunning move around the outside of Turn 1. 

Charles Leclerc was unable to match his Ferrari team-mate in fourth place, with Isack Hadjar rounding out the top five after suffering a 10-second penalty and a stop-and-go penalty in an eventful race. Despite the penalties, it remains his best finish for Red Bull. 

It was a disaster of a race for McLaren. After making the bizarre decision to start on intermediate tyres on a dry track, Norris initially took the lead, but then suffered a reliability issue after dropping back having stopped for slicks. 

In the sister car, Oscar Piastri was penalised for putting Alex Albon out of the race with a collision, and ultimately finished outside the points in 11th place.

The full results from the Canadian Grand Prix are below. 

2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix results

2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Sprint results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team68
2Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+10.768
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+11.276
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+44.151
5Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing+1 lap
6Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+1 lap
7Liam LawsonNZDRacing Bulls+1 lap
8Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 lap
9Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team+1 lap
10Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team+1 lap
11Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team+2 laps
12Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team+2 laps
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team+2 laps
14Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team+2 laps
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+4 laps
16Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team+4 laps
DNFSergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team 
DNFLando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team 
DNFGeorge RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 
DNFFernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team 
DNFAlex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team 
DNSArvid LindbladGBRRacing Bulls 

 

In this article

2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Full race results after Antonelli makes it four in a row
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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