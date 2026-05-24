2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Full race results after Antonelli makes it four in a row

Kimi Antonelli cruised to a fourth-straight Formula 1 victory at the Canadian Grand Prix after Mercedes team-mate George Russell retired with a power unit problem.

After a tense sprint race, the Mercedes pair were at it again in the opening stages on Sunday in Montreal. But just over halfway through, Russell's Mercedes ground to a halt, providing a hammerblow to his title aspirations.

With only one Mercedes circulating, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen rolled back the years as they engaged in a thrilling battle for second, which the Ferrari driver secured with a stunning move around the outside of Turn 1.

Charles Leclerc was unable to match his Ferrari team-mate in fourth place, with Isack Hadjar rounding out the top five after suffering a 10-second penalty and a stop-and-go penalty in an eventful race. Despite the penalties, it remains his best finish for Red Bull.

It was a disaster of a race for McLaren. After making the bizarre decision to start on intermediate tyres on a dry track, Norris initially took the lead, but then suffered a reliability issue after dropping back having stopped for slicks.

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In the sister car, Oscar Piastri was penalised for putting Alex Albon out of the race with a collision, and ultimately finished outside the points in 11th place.

The full results from the Canadian Grand Prix are below.

2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix results

2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Sprint results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 68 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +10.768 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +11.276 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +44.151 5 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing +1 lap 6 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 lap 7 Liam Lawson NZD Racing Bulls +1 lap 8 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 lap 9 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team +1 lap 10 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team +1 lap 11 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team +2 laps 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team +2 laps 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team +2 laps 14 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team +2 laps 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +4 laps 16 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team +4 laps DNF Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team DNF Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team DNF George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team DNF Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team DNF Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team DNS Arvid Lindblad GBR Racing Bulls