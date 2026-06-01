Guenther Steiner dig at Max Verstappen over F1 2026 rules draws brutal clapback from Jos

Max Verstappen’s father Jos has clapped back at former Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner for recent comments made about his son.

After Verstappen scored his first podium of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix, finishing third behind Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton, ex-Haas team principal Steiner had a cheeky dig at the four-time world champion.

"Verstappen was a little bit happier because he was on the podium. I guess if he would have won, he would be really happy, and it would be the best regs ever,” Steiner told the Red Flags podcast.

Steiner now works in MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“That's just to clarify where we stand there emotionally with Max on the regs. After the race he had to go out there and say 'I still don't really like them. Even if I like them a little bit, but I still want to change the regs.'

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“That is how his politics are playing to change the engine regs, because they think if ADUO comes in, the other ones get an opportunity to catch up.”

Steiner added: "If there is a new regulation or changed regulation, not completely new, they have got the same opportunity as the other ones. And again, getting maybe even more advantage and to make Max happier. It's all about making Max happy in Formula 1.”

Steiner’s remarks have been met by a rebuke from Verstappen’s father Jos, who hit back at the current Tech3 MotoGP team boss.

“Hi Guenther. I understand why you not a F1 team boss anymore. The way you talk,” Verstappen Sr wrote on X.

Verstappen has made his dislike of the new 2026 engine regulations abundantly clear, and recently renewed his threat to quit F1 if proposed changes are not introduced for 2027.

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Verstappen secured his and Red Bull's first podium in Canada

F1’s governing body the FIA has reached an agreement in principle to alter the current near 50-50 split between internal combustion and electrical energy to 60-40 in a move that would reduce the amount of energy management required.

Verstappen, who has a contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028, has branded the plan as being the “minimum” he needs to stay in F1 next year.

"If it stays like this, it's going to be a long year next year that I don't want," the Dutchman said in Canada. "It's just mentally not doable for me to stay like this. It's really not."