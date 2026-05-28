Mercedes faces F1 engine loophole ban for Monaco GP: What impact will it have?

A mid-season Formula 1 rule change is set to be implemented ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix that will ban an alleged loophole Mercedes is suspected to be taking advantage of.

Following a technical row over engine performance that dominated the build up to the 2026 F1 season, governing body the FIA announced on 28 February that a change to the way the compression ratio was measured would be introduced from 1 June.

That means that the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix will be the first race held under the revised rules that stemmed from Mercedes finding themselves at the centre of the controversy over the winter.

What was the row about?

Mercedes is said to be gaining from a loophole

Rumours first surfaced during the off-season that Mercedes had found a loophole in the engine regulations that could give it a key advantage over its rivals.

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Rival manufacturers quickly pointed the finger at Mercedes and took issue with the way it was said to be complying with the 16:1 compression ratio in cold and static conditions.

Through clever use of materials, rivals believed Mercedes had successfully circumnavigated the ratio limit, which was reduced from 18:1 under the previous engine regulations down to 16:1 for this season.

Measurements were initially only taken when the engine was not running at full temperature, with Mercedes accused of finding a clever way to limit the loss of compression ratio decreasing when the engine rises in temperature due to thermal expansion.

Rivals argued this could give Mercedes a competitive edge. Audi, Honda and Ferrari lobbied for the situation to be addressed before the start of the 2026 season at the Australian Grand Prix.

On the eve of the new season, the FIA confirmed Mercedes’ rivals had succeeded in securing a rule change. From June 1, new tests will be introduced when the engine ambient temperature is at 130 degrees.

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Why the change now?

Mercedes' rivals are suspicious of Mercedes

The original suggestion had been for the new test to be introduced from 1 August, but after further discussions, the date was brought forward.

As such, the new rules are coming into force six races earlier than originally planned, which could be significant.

"A significant effort has been invested in finding a solution to the topic of compression ratio,” an FIA statement read at the time.

“This parameter, which was one of the key fundamental targets of these regulations in order to attract newcomers to the sport, is limited in the regulations to 16:1, measured in cold conditions.

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“The FIA has worked to find a compromise solution which determines that the compression ratio will be controlled in both hot and cold conditions from 1 June 2026, and subsequently only in the operating conditions (130deg C) from 2027 onwards.”

Will it really make a difference?

Mercedes has enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2026 F1 season, winning each of the five grands prix to have taken place so far.

The only time Mercedes has failed to win was in the Miami sprint race, which was won by McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Mercedes’ compression loophole advantage at the top of F1’s pecking order has not been lessened despite the banning of a separate qualifying trick used by the German manufacturer and Red Bull for a speed boost at the end of a lap during the Japanese Grand Prix.

Estimates of the gain Mercedes could be benefitting from have been put at around 0.3 seconds a lap, but team principal Toto Wolff indicated it only makes a 2-3bhp difference. Red Bull’s four-time world champion Max Verstappen quipped during pre-season testing that “you definitely have to add a zero to that” figure.

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Wolff described the row as a "storm in a teacup"

Wolff downplayed the matter as “a storm in a teacup”, adding: “Numbers were coming up that were… if these numbers would have been true, I absolutely understand why somebody would fight it, but eventually, it's not worth the fight.

"It doesn't change anything for us, whether we stay like this or whether we change to the new regulations, and that's been a process. But we also want to be good citizens in the sport because it doesn't make a big difference. We then changed opinion.”

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur expressed doubt that the closing of the compression ratio loophole will be enough to stop its current dominance.

“I'm not convinced that the new compression ratio rule will be a huge game changer,” Vasseur said at the second round in China. “It's more that you will have the ADUO at one stage – the introduction of the ADUO will be an opportunity for us to close the gap.”

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When the controversy was first reported in January, Red Bull’s engine chief Ben Hodgkinson described it as being “a lot of noise about nothing”. However, Red Bull’s stance appeared to change later.

"Sometimes it felt that we were not so sure where Red Bull was standing. At least that's what I was reading, listening to you guys,” Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies said. "The simple truth is that we don't really mind if the regs goes left or if the regs goes right."

The matter was also downplayed by FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis, who said “I don’t think this topic ever needed to get to the level of attention” that it did during the winter.

Whether or not the rule change will impact the pecking order remains to be seen.

It is unlikely to be immediately obvious when it comes into force, given the first test comes at Monaco, which is considered the least power-sensitive track on the F1 calendar.

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Ferrari has also been tipped as potential favourites in Monaco because its straight-line speed weakness will not be as exposed as it is at other circuits, so there is no guarantee Mercedes will be on top anyway.