Mercedes uncovers details of George Russell’s “catastrophic failure” at F1 Canadian GP

The Mercedes Formula 1 team says a “catastrophic” battery failure caused George Russell’s retirement from the Canadian Grand Prix.

Russell was leading Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli when his car suddenly came to a halt on lap 30, enabling the Italian teenager to score an uncontested fourth consecutive victory and move 43 points clear of Russell in the championship.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed immediately after the race that the power unit problem was battery-related. Chief technical officer James Allison has since put more flesh on the bones regarding the race-ending issue.

Russell is now 43 points behind Antonelli

“It was a big weekend for us. Key, because it was the weekend where we introduced our first major upgrade for the year and we were looking for it to be strong,” Allison said in Mercedes’ post-race debrief video.

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“It was, but a weekend that was otherwise extremely good from a performance point of view was marred by the disappointment we all feel for letting George down with the reliability of the car.

“On George’s PU failure, it was an engine kill caused by a failure in the battery, which just suffered a catastrophic failure a third of the way into the race and brought George’s race to an end there.

“We can see enough at the end of the race that the battery was fairly unhappy. Some heat damage there. And we’ll have to figure out in the coming days and weeks exactly what caused that and put it right.”

A downbeat Russell conceded after Sunday’s race that the 2026 title is now Antonelli’s to lose.

"I mean, right now it's his to lose," Russell stated. "It's so many points ahead. It feels like... the gods don't want me to be in this fight - when I look at the safety car timing in Japan, breaking down in China Q3 [while] fighting for pole, breaking down from the lead here today.

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"But pressure's off. Go out, enjoy every single race, try and win every single race - and I've got nothing to lose, so I don't want to be stood here talking like that. It is, of course, frustrating and I want to be in that fight. Hopefully, the luck turns."

George Russell, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 2026 Canadian GP © XPB Images

Russell’s retirement came after he and Antonelli had engaged in a thrilling scrap for the lead, having exchanged first place on several occasions before his failure.

"I loved it. I thought it was great. I've not had a battle like this in years," Russell added.

"I haven't seen a battle like this probably since Lewis [Hamilton] and Nico [Rosberg] in Bahrain 2014. And these new cars allow you to do that. These new engines allow you to do that.

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"I don't know why anybody wants to change them - because we had amazing battles in Melbourne, we had great battles in China, Kimi and I have had a great battle today and yesterday - and that's only possible because of how these power units are. So, yeah, that's my viewpoint."