Who is Lando Norris’s girlfriend? Everything to know about Magui Corceiro

Margarida ‘Magui’ Corceiro is the girlfriend of F1 world champion Lando Norris.

Magui Corceiro has been dating Lando Norris on and off since 2023
Magui Corceiro has been dating Lando Norris on and off since 2023
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Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris and Magui Corceiro have been dating on and off since 2023.

The couple have had a turbulent relationship so far. Having initially started seeing each other in 2023, they broke up the following year. Norris and Corceiro were back together again in 2025 during the McLaren driver’s title-winning F1 season.

Corceiro was regularly seen attending F1 races and supporting Norris, including at the 2025 championship showdown at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Corceiro and Norris at the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix
Corceiro and Norris at the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix

Corceiro is a 22-year-old Portuguese model and actress. She has appeared in several Portuguese TV dramas and was a contestant in the Portuguese version of Dancing With The Stars in 2020.

She co-owns the swimwear brand MISSUS Swimsuits and has 2.4 million followers on the social media platform Instagram.

British newspaper The Sun reported reported in February that the couple had split up for a second time. The same paper claimed the couple were back together in April, having been seen together in Portugal.

Norris and Corceiro were spotted attending Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.

“Lando has been reconnecting with Magui recently and visiting Lisbon after they decided to take a break earlier this year,” a source close to Corceiro told The Sun:

“After a period of silence, they felt the need to talk again to address ‘unfinished business’.

“They have spent a lot of time discussing the issues that impacted their relationship, with both admitting to mistakes and apologising for not bringing their best energy to the partnership before the split.

“They have been spending quality time together lately, enjoying simple things in Lisbon like attending a Sporting Lisbon game and sharing Portuguese meals.

“This reconnection feels like a breath of fresh air for both of them.

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“They want to give the relationship another shot, putting past disagreements behind them to see if it can work in the long run.

“Both are ready to compromise and give their best to this fresh start.

“Magui has missed him and wants to show Lando she can be his best partner, providing emotional stability amidst the pressure of his professional career.

“She is a genuine person who wants to support him, which he appreciates.

“They know it can work again and, though they see this as their last chance, they are putting in every effort to make it last.”

Before dating Norris, Corceiro was in a relationship with Portuguese footballer Joao Felix. 

In this article

Who is Lando Norris’s girlfriend? Everything to know about Magui Corceiro
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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