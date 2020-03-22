Esports: How to watch F1’s Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1’s new Esports Virtual Grand Prix series begins today with the Bahrain Grand Prix. Here’s all the information you need to follow the event.

The new F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix series will run as replacements to the postponed rounds of the 2020 season, with all teams and drivers invited to take part.

The first race takes place tonight at 20:00 GMT local time and is being live-streamed. The event will feature a 28-lap race on Codemasters F1 2019 game around the Bahrain International Circuit.

When is the Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix taking place?

All drivers will compete remotely with a host broadcast live from the Gfinity Esports Arena starting at 20:20 GMT. The broadcast will be available on the official Formula 1 YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels, as well as F1.com. It is also being broadcast on Sky Sports F1 in the UK.

Which drivers are taking part?

Drivers confirmed for the Virtual Bahrain GP:

Mercedes: Stoffel Vandoorne, Esteban Gutierrez

Ferrari: Robert Shwartzman, Dino Beganovic

Red Bull: Chris Hoy, Philip Eng

McLaren: TBC

Renault: Ian Poulter, Guanyu Zhou

AlphaTauri: TBC

Racing Point: TBC

Alfa Romeo: TBC

Haas: TBC

Williams: Nicholas Latifi, TBC

Ex-Renault F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg will also be taking part, though his team has not yet been confirmed.

Despite being an avid sim racer, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen confirmed to Ziggosport that he will not particpate.

“I don’t play that game and I would have to adapt to it,” he said.

“That would take a few days, and that doesn’t make much sense as I’m busy with other things, other games. I would have to switch too much, and that doesn’t work.

“I would be running around the back, and I don’t enjoy that.”

AlphaTauri, Haas and Racing Point have also announced that their real-life race drivers will not be contesting the race.