Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi finale as Mercedes beat Ferrari to second

Having fended off a first-lap attack from Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, the result was never in doubt for Verstappen, who comfortably claimed a record-extending 19th win from 22 races.

It marks the Red Bull driver’s 54th career victory, moving him ahead of Sebastian Vettel and up to third in the all-time list for most grand prix wins.

Leclerc finished a distant second as George Russell completed the podium in third to help Mercedes beat Ferrari to second place in the constructors’ championship.

Sergio Perez had finished second on the road but dropped to P4 after picking up a five-second time penalty for causing a collision with McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Aware Perez was carrying a penalty, Leclerc tactically allowed Perez to move into second in the closing stages, but it was not enough as Russell stayed within five seconds of the Red Bull.

Norris took fifth ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, while Fernando Alonso claimed seventh in his Aston Martin.

Yuki Tsunoda drove a superb race and fended off Lewis Hamilton’s last-lap attack to take eighth.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll claimed the final point on offer in 10th.