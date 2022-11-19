F1 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)

Connor McDonagh's picture
19 Nov 2022
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C42. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

Results from the third practice session at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2022 F1 world championship.

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Free Practice (3)
Pos Driver Nat.Team Time
1Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing1m24.982s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m25.134s
3Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m25.222s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m25.395s
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m25.518s
6Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m25.630s
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m25.631s
8Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m25.950s
9Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m26.012s
10Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m26.051s
11Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m26.073s
12Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1m26.076s
13Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 1m26.170s
14Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m26.189s
15Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1m26.239s
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m26.298s
17Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1m26.356s
18Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team1m26.473s
19Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m26.472s
20Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1m26.646s

Sergio Perez set the pace in the final practice session of the year for the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen made it a Red Bull 1-2, while Lewis Hamilton was third, although he has to see the stewards after potentially overtaking under the red flag.

Recent Abu Dhabi winners:

2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2020 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2019 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

 