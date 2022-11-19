F1 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
Results from the third practice session at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2022 F1 world championship.
|2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Free Practice (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|1m24.982s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m25.134s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m25.222s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m25.395s
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m25.518s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m25.630s
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m25.631s
|8
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m25.950s
|9
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m26.012s
|10
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m26.051s
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m26.073s
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m26.076s
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m26.170s
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m26.189s
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m26.239s
|16
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m26.298s
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas F1 Team
|1m26.356s
|18
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|1m26.473s
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m26.472s
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|1m26.646s
Sergio Perez set the pace in the final practice session of the year for the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen made it a Red Bull 1-2, while Lewis Hamilton was third, although he has to see the stewards after potentially overtaking under the red flag.
Recent Abu Dhabi winners:
2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2020 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2019 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2017 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)