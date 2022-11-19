F1 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Free Practice (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Bull Racing 1m24.982s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m25.134s 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1m25.222s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1m25.395s 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m25.518s 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m25.630s 7 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m25.631s 8 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m25.950s 9 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 1m26.012s 10 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m26.051s 11 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m26.073s 12 Fernando Alonso ESP BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m26.076s 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m26.170s 14 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 1m26.189s 15 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m26.239s 16 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 1m26.298s 17 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team 1m26.356s 18 Mick Schumacher GER Haas F1 Team 1m26.473s 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 1m26.472s 20 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing 1m26.646s

Sergio Perez set the pace in the final practice session of the year for the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen made it a Red Bull 1-2, while Lewis Hamilton was third, although he has to see the stewards after potentially overtaking under the red flag.

Recent Abu Dhabi winners:

2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2020 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2019 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)