F1 World Championship points after the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix

17 Sep 2023
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix - Round 15.

2023 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing12374
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing2223
3Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0180
4Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0170
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1142
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari0123
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0109
8Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team097
9Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team047
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team045
11Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team036
12Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team036
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing021
14Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team09
15Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake06
16Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake04
17Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 03
18Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team03
19Liam LawsonNZLScuderia AlphaTauri02
20Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
21Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri00
22Daniel RicciardoAUSScuderia AlphaTauri00
2023 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
1Oracle Red Bull Racing14597
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0289
3Scuderia Ferrari1265
4Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0217
5McLaren F1 Team0139
6BWT Alpine F1 Team081
7Williams Racing021
8MoneyGram Haas F1 Team012
9Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake010
10Scuderia AlphaTauri 05

 