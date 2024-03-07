2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m29.659s 2 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m29.845s 3 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m29.868s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m29.939s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m30.030s 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m30.164s 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m30.231s 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m30.236s 9 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m30.580s 10 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m30.747s 11 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m30.783s 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m30.917s 13 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m30.945s 14 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m30.966s 15 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m30.977s 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m31.036s 17 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m31.046s 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m31.131s 19 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m31.411s 20 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m31.577s

The 2024 F1 season continues at the second round of the season at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen carried on from where he left off in Bahrain by setting the pace in Thursday's opening practice session in Jeddah.

The reigning world champion finished a couple of tenths clear of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who was 0.209s down.

George Russell was fourth for Mercedes, ahead of the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and McLaren's Lando Norris.

Lewis Hamilton was half a second adrift in P8 in his Mercedes, with Lance Stroll and Alex Albon rounding out the top-10 for Aston Martin and Williams.