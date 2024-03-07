2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results
Results from practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Round 2 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m29.659s
|2
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m29.845s
|3
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m29.868s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m29.939s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m30.030s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m30.164s
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m30.231s
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m30.236s
|9
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m30.580s
|10
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m30.747s
|11
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m30.783s
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m30.917s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m30.945s
|14
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m30.966s
|15
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m30.977s
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m31.036s
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m31.046s
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m31.131s
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.411s
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.577s
The 2024 F1 season continues at the second round of the season at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen carried on from where he left off in Bahrain by setting the pace in Thursday's opening practice session in Jeddah.
The reigning world champion finished a couple of tenths clear of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who was 0.209s down.
George Russell was fourth for Mercedes, ahead of the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and McLaren's Lando Norris.
Lewis Hamilton was half a second adrift in P8 in his Mercedes, with Lance Stroll and Alex Albon rounding out the top-10 for Aston Martin and Williams.