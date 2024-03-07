2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results

Results from practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Round 2 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m29.659s
2Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m29.845s
3Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m29.868s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m29.939s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m30.030s
6Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m30.164s
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m30.231s
8Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m30.236s
9Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m30.580s
10Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m30.747s
11Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m30.783s
12Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m30.917s
13Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m30.945s
14Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m30.966s
15Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m30.977s
16Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m31.036s
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m31.046s
18Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m31.131s
19Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.411s
20Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.577s

The 2024 F1 season continues at the second round of the season at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen carried on from where he left off in Bahrain by setting the pace in Thursday's opening practice session in Jeddah. 

The reigning world champion finished a couple of tenths clear of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who was 0.209s down. 

George Russell was fourth for Mercedes, ahead of the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and McLaren's Lando Norris. 

Lewis Hamilton was half a second adrift in P8 in his Mercedes, with Lance Stroll and Alex Albon rounding out the top-10 for Aston Martin and Williams. 

