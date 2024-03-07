Max Verstappen tops first practice in Saudi Arabia ahead of Fernando Alonso

Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen topped the timesheets in first practice for the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Max Verstappen set the pace in the opening F1 practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, 0.186s ahead of Fernando Alonso.

Red Bull continued their dominant start to the year as Verstappen headed the timesheets in FP1.

Like in Bahrain, FP1 - which takes place in the afternoon - is ultimately unrepresentative of the conditions teams will face in qualifying and the race - which are under the floodlights.

However, Verstappen was the driver to beat in first practice with a 1m29.659s his best time.

Alonso put his Aston Martin inside the top two with an impressive time, although based on the first race, it’s unlikely the Spaniard will be able to maintain it come race day.

Sergio Perez completed the top three in the second Red Bull, 0.209s off Verstappen’s top time.

Perez claimed his maiden pole position back in 2022 in Jeddah, while he took the race victory last year ahead of Verstappen.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

George Russell was fourth-quickest having led the way during the early stages when drivers hit the track on the hard tyre.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fifth and sixth-fastest respectively, leading Lando Norris, who was 0.5s shy of Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton, Lance Stroll and Alex Albon rounded out the top 10 in the opening 60 minutes of running. 

It wasn't an entirely smooth session for Stroll, who brushed the wall at Turn 22 with his front-left tyre.

Valtteri Bottas was just outside of the top 10 in the lead Sauber, 1.1s off the pace.

Daniel Ricciardo set his best time on the mediums, and didn’t run on the red-marked soft, as he set the 12th fastest time ahead of Esteban Ocon, Logan Sagreant and Oscar Piastri.

It was the same for Yuki Tsunoda, who didn’t run on the softs as he ended up 16th overall.

Pierre Gasly, Zhou Guanyu and the Haas duo of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen completed the order.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
59 mins ago
New Michelin front tyre pressure ‘will make life easier’
Aleix Espargaro, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Aleix Espargaro, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
F1
1 hour ago
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice: LIVE UPDATES
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
“No deadline” but Fabio Quartararo will “listen to everyone” for 2025 MotoGP contract
Fabio Quartararo, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Fabio Quartararo, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
F1
News
1 hour ago
Christian Horner responds to Jos Verstappen’s remarks and Max’s Red Bull future
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Christian Horner: “Scrutiny on my marriage has been trying, intrusion is now enough”
(L to R): Geri Horner (GBR) Singer with her husband Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal at the end of the
(L to R): Geri Horner (GBR) Singer with her husband Christian Horner (GBR)…

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Christian Horner hits back with “fully investigated” and “dismissed” reminder
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Franco Morbidelli passed fit for Qatar MotoGP after missing testing
Franco Morbidelli, Australian MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, Australian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Pedro Acosta doubts he’ll break 2013 Marquez record | Marc: “Of course” he can do it
Pedro Acosta, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Pedro Acosta, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
The eccentric (but unreliable?) MotoGP rider who is “equally the most talented”
Maverick Vinales, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Maverick Vinales, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February