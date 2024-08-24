2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Results from final practice at the Dutch Grand Prix, Round 15 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Logan Sargeant
Logan Sargeant

Here are the results from final F1 practice for the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix: 

2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m20.311s
2Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m20.450s
3Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m21.155s
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m21.387s
5Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m21.461s
6Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m21.643s
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m21.850s
8Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m21.941s
9Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m22.354s
10Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m22.589s
11Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m23.240s
12Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m23.287s
13George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m23.958s
14Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m24.007s
15Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m24.098s
16Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m24.158s
17Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m24.360s
18Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m25.433s
19Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 TeamNo time set
20Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull RacingNo time set

 

Pierre Gasly topped a truncated final practice at the death with an improvement on intermediate tyres as the Zandvoort track dried out. 

The Alpine driver headed Haas' Kevin Magnussen and Sauber's Valtteri Bottas. 

FP3 was red-flagged for more than 40 minutes due to a huge crash for Logan Sargeant, who destroyed his Williams car at Turn 4 during the early stages of the session. 

The heavy delays meant the field has effectively had no representative running going into qualifying later on Saturday afternoon. 

