2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Here are the results from final F1 practice for the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix:
|2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m20.311s
|2
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m20.450s
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m21.155s
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m21.387s
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m21.461s
|6
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m21.643s
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m21.850s
|8
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m21.941s
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m22.354s
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m22.589s
|11
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m23.240s
|12
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m23.287s
|13
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m23.958s
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m24.007s
|15
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m24.098s
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m24.158s
|17
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m24.360s
|18
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m25.433s
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|No time set
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|No time set
Pierre Gasly topped a truncated final practice at the death with an improvement on intermediate tyres as the Zandvoort track dried out.
The Alpine driver headed Haas' Kevin Magnussen and Sauber's Valtteri Bottas.
FP3 was red-flagged for more than 40 minutes due to a huge crash for Logan Sargeant, who destroyed his Williams car at Turn 4 during the early stages of the session.
The heavy delays meant the field has effectively had no representative running going into qualifying later on Saturday afternoon.