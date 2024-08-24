2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Here are the results from final F1 practice for the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m20.311s 2 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m20.450s 3 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m21.155s 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m21.387s 5 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m21.461s 6 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m21.643s 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m21.850s 8 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m21.941s 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m22.354s 10 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m22.589s 11 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m23.240s 12 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m23.287s 13 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m23.958s 14 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m24.007s 15 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m24.098s 16 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m24.158s 17 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m24.360s 18 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m25.433s 19 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team No time set 20 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing No time set

Pierre Gasly topped a truncated final practice at the death with an improvement on intermediate tyres as the Zandvoort track dried out.

The Alpine driver headed Haas' Kevin Magnussen and Sauber's Valtteri Bottas.

FP3 was red-flagged for more than 40 minutes due to a huge crash for Logan Sargeant, who destroyed his Williams car at Turn 4 during the early stages of the session.

The heavy delays meant the field has effectively had no representative running going into qualifying later on Saturday afternoon.