Pierre Gasly tops Dutch GP FP3 after Logan Sargeant causes lengthy red flag delay

Pierre Gasly set the pace in final F1 practice at the Dutch Grand Prix after most of the session was red flagged following Logan Sargeant's crash.

Pierre Gasly set the fastest time in final F1 practice for the Dutch Grand Prix following a 40-minute delay to the session following Logan Sargeant’s crash.

The majority of the session was under red flag conditions after Sargeant crashed heavily on the exit of Turn 4.

Sargeant put a wheel on the wet grass, causing him to spin and clatter the barriers violently.

His Williams was engulfed in flames as a result, putting his participation in qualifying in doubt due to the amount of work needed.

The barrier needed repairing hence the near 40-minute delay to the session.

The session ultimately restarted with two minutes on the clock.

It was Gasly who got a clean lap in, storming to the top with a 1m20.311s, a tenth ahead of Haas’ Kevin Magnussen.

Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas completed the top three in an unrepresentative final practice.

Lando Norris was fourth overall ahead of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

Oscar Piastri, Lance Stroll and Nico Hulkenberg were next up in the order.

Hulkenberg had another tough session, locking up at Turn 11 and destroying his front wing in the process.

Carlos Sainz rounded out the top 10 for Ferrari.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen was only 17th and received a black and white flag for crossing the pit exit line.

In typical Verstappen-fashion, he overtook Oscar Piastri and George Russell on the exit of the pits to ensure he got to the chequered flag in time to start a lap.

