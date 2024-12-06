2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 24 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Oscar Piastri and Alex Albon in FP2
Here are the full results from practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Practice 1

2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m24.321s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m24.542s
3Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m24.806s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m25.165s
5Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m25.333s
6Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m25.373s
7Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m25.382s
8Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m25.444s
9Felipe DrugovichBRAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m25.471s
10Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m25.483s
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m25.504s
12Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m25.563s
13Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m25.611s
14Ryo HirakawaJAPMcLaren F1 Team1m25.874s
15Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m25.877s
16Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m25.921s
17Ayumu IwasaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m26.121s
18Arthur LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m26.179s
19Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m26.304s
20Luke BrowningGBRWilliams Racing1m26.519s

Charles Leclerc set the pace for Ferrari in FP1 ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and the Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. 

Pierre Gasly was a strong fifth for Alpine, ahead of Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg and Franco Colapinto's Williams. 

Kevin Magnussen was eighth in the other Haas, while Aston Martin reserve Felipe Drugovich was the fastest of the six rookie drivers taking part in the opening session. 

Red Bull's under-pressure Sergio Perez rounded out the top-10. 

Practice 2

2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m23.517s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m23.751s
3Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m23.979s
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m24.099s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m24.119s
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m24.201s
7Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m24.230s
8Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m24.235s
9Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m24.269s
10Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m24.497s
11Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m24.503s
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m24.517s
13George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m24.534s
14Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m24.555s
15Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m24.557s
16Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m24.574s
17Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m24.598s
18Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m24.686s
19Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m24.961s
20Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m25.265s

Lando Norris headed teammate Oscar Piastri for a McLaren 1-2 in second practice. 

Nico Hulkenberg was an eye-catching third for Haas, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz fourth, ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari sixth, ahead of Sauber's Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen in the second Haas and Alex Albon's Williams. 

RB's Yuki Tsunoda took 10th, just ahead of teammate Liam Lawson. 

