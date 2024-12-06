2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 24 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Practice 1
|2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m24.321s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m24.542s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m24.806s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m25.165s
|5
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m25.333s
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m25.373s
|7
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m25.382s
|8
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m25.444s
|9
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m25.471s
|10
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m25.483s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m25.504s
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m25.563s
|13
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m25.611s
|14
|Ryo Hirakawa
|JAP
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m25.874s
|15
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m25.877s
|16
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m25.921s
|17
|Ayumu Iwasa
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m26.121s
|18
|Arthur Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m26.179s
|19
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m26.304s
|20
|Luke Browning
|GBR
|Williams Racing
|1m26.519s
Charles Leclerc set the pace for Ferrari in FP1 ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and the Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
Pierre Gasly was a strong fifth for Alpine, ahead of Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg and Franco Colapinto's Williams.
Kevin Magnussen was eighth in the other Haas, while Aston Martin reserve Felipe Drugovich was the fastest of the six rookie drivers taking part in the opening session.
Red Bull's under-pressure Sergio Perez rounded out the top-10.
Practice 2
|2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m23.517s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m23.751s
|3
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m23.979s
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m24.099s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m24.119s
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m24.201s
|7
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m24.230s
|8
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m24.235s
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m24.269s
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m24.497s
|11
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m24.503s
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m24.517s
|13
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m24.534s
|14
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m24.555s
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m24.557s
|16
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m24.574s
|17
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m24.598s
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m24.686s
|19
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m24.961s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m25.265s
Lando Norris headed teammate Oscar Piastri for a McLaren 1-2 in second practice.
Nico Hulkenberg was an eye-catching third for Haas, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz fourth, ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.
Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari sixth, ahead of Sauber's Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen in the second Haas and Alex Albon's Williams.
RB's Yuki Tsunoda took 10th, just ahead of teammate Liam Lawson.