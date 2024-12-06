2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Here are the full results from practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Practice 1

2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m24.321s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m24.542s 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m24.806s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m25.165s 5 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m25.333s 6 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m25.373s 7 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m25.382s 8 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m25.444s 9 Felipe Drugovich BRA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m25.471s 10 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m25.483s 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m25.504s 12 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m25.563s 13 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m25.611s 14 Ryo Hirakawa JAP McLaren F1 Team 1m25.874s 15 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m25.877s 16 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m25.921s 17 Ayumu Iwasa JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m26.121s 18 Arthur Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m26.179s 19 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m26.304s 20 Luke Browning GBR Williams Racing 1m26.519s

Charles Leclerc set the pace for Ferrari in FP1 ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and the Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Pierre Gasly was a strong fifth for Alpine, ahead of Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg and Franco Colapinto's Williams.

Kevin Magnussen was eighth in the other Haas, while Aston Martin reserve Felipe Drugovich was the fastest of the six rookie drivers taking part in the opening session.

Red Bull's under-pressure Sergio Perez rounded out the top-10.

Practice 2

2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m23.517s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m23.751s 3 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m23.979s 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m24.099s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m24.119s 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m24.201s 7 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m24.230s 8 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m24.235s 9 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m24.269s 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m24.497s 11 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m24.503s 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m24.517s 13 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m24.534s 14 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m24.555s 15 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m24.557s 16 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m24.574s 17 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m24.598s 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m24.686s 19 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m24.961s 20 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m25.265s

Lando Norris headed teammate Oscar Piastri for a McLaren 1-2 in second practice.

Nico Hulkenberg was an eye-catching third for Haas, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz fourth, ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari sixth, ahead of Sauber's Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen in the second Haas and Alex Albon's Williams.

RB's Yuki Tsunoda took 10th, just ahead of teammate Liam Lawson.