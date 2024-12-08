F1 World Championship points after 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Here are the updated F1 drivers' standings and F1 constructors' standings following the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points C Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 9 437 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 4 374 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 3 356 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 2 292 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 2 290 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 245 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 223 8 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 152 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 70 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 42 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 41 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 30 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 24 14 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 23 15 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 16 16 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 0 12 17 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 12 18 Oliver Bearman GBR Scuderia Ferrari 0 7 19 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 0 5 20 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 4 21 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 4 22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 23 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 0 0

Max Verstappen finished the 2024 F1 season 63 points ahead of Lando Norris at the top of the drivers' championship.

Norris is the runner-up, finishing ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Pierre Gasly has moved ahead of Nico Hulkenberg for 10th in the championship standings.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points C McLaren F1 Team 6 666 2 Scuderia Ferrari 5 652 3 Oracle Red Bull Racing 9 589 4 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 4 468 5 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 94 6 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 65 7 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 58 8 Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 46 9 Williams Racing 0 17 10 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 4

Confirmation that McLaren have won the 2024 F1 constructors' title, 14 points ahead of Ferrari.

Red Bull have finished third - their worst finish since 2019.

Alpine have beaten Haas to finish sixth overall.