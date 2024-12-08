F1 World Championship points after 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Here are the updated F1 drivers' standings and F1 constructors' standings following the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:
|2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|C
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|9
|437
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|374
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|3
|356
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|292
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|290
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|245
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|223
|8
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|152
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|70
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|42
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|41
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|30
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|24
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|23
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|16
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|12
|17
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|12
|18
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|7
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|0
|5
|20
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|4
|21
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|4
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|23
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
Max Verstappen finished the 2024 F1 season 63 points ahead of Lando Norris at the top of the drivers' championship.
Norris is the runner-up, finishing ahead of Charles Leclerc.
Pierre Gasly has moved ahead of Nico Hulkenberg for 10th in the championship standings.
|2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|C
|McLaren F1 Team
|6
|666
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari
|5
|652
|3
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|9
|589
|4
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|4
|468
|5
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|94
|6
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|65
|7
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|58
|8
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|46
|9
|Williams Racing
|0
|17
|10
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|4
Confirmation that McLaren have won the 2024 F1 constructors' title, 14 points ahead of Ferrari.
Red Bull have finished third - their worst finish since 2019.
Alpine have beaten Haas to finish sixth overall.