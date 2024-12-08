F1 World Championship points after 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lando Norris leads in Abu Dhabi
Here are the updated F1 drivers' standings and F1 constructors' standings following the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
CMax VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing9437
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team4374
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari3356
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team2292
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari2290
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2245
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2223
8Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing0152
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team070
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team042
11Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team041
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team030
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team024
14Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team023
15Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team016
16Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing012
17Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team012
18Oliver BearmanGBRScuderia Ferrari07
19Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing05
20Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team04
21Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber04
22Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
23Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00

Max Verstappen finished the 2024 F1 season 63 points ahead of Lando Norris at the top of the drivers' championship.

Norris is the runner-up, finishing ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Pierre Gasly has moved ahead of Nico Hulkenberg for 10th in the championship standings.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
CMcLaren F1 Team6666
2Scuderia Ferrari5652
3Oracle Red Bull Racing9589
4Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team4468
5Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team094
6BWT Alpine F1 Team065
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team058
8Visa Cash App RB F1 Team046
9Williams Racing017
10Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber04

Confirmation that McLaren have won the 2024 F1 constructors' title, 14 points ahead of Ferrari.

Red Bull have finished third - their worst finish since 2019.

Alpine have beaten Haas to finish sixth overall. 

