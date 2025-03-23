Updated F1 World Championship points after DQSs at 2025 Chinese Grand Prix

Here are the updated F1 drivers' standings and constructors' standings following the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix:

Lando Norris remains on top

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1 44 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 36 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 35 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1 34 5 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 22 6 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 16 7 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 10 8 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 10 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 9 10 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 8 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 6 12 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 4 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 3 14 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 1 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 16 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 0 17 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 18 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 0 19 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 20 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 0

Lando Norris has a eight-point lead at the top of the F1 drivers' championship after finishing P2 at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen has enjoyed a consistent start to the year and sits second overall on 36 points.

Similarly, George Russell has started the year with back-to-back podium finishes and sits third, on 35 points.

Oscar Piastri has got his F1 title charge back on track with a win in Shanghai, beating teammate Norris by over nine seconds.

Kimi Antonelli sits fifth after a strong start to his F1 career in terms of results.

McLaren stretch their lead

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 2 76 2 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 57 3 Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 36 4 Atlassian Williams Racing 0 17 5 Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 17 6 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 14 7 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 10 8 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 6 9 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 3 10 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

McLaren's lead at the top of the F1 constructors' standings is up to 19 points following the Chinese GP.

Red Bull sit in third on 36 points - all of their points have been scored by Verstappen. Williams and Ferrari are level on 17 points after Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were disqualified for technical infringements.

Haas are sixth after picking up 14 points in Shanghai, four ahead of Aston Martin.

Nine of the 10 teams have scored points, besides Alpine.