Updated F1 World Championship points after DQSs at 2025 Chinese Grand Prix

Lando Norris
Here are the updated F1 drivers' standings and constructors' standings following the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix:

Lando Norris remains on top 

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team144
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing036
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team035
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team134
5Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team022
6Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing016
7Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team010
8Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team010
9Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP09
10Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP08
11Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber06
12Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team04
13Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team03
14Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing01
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team00
16Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing00
17Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
18Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team00
19Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00
20Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team00

Lando Norris has a eight-point lead at the top of the F1 drivers' championship after finishing P2 at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen has enjoyed a consistent start to the year and sits second overall on 36 points. 

Similarly, George Russell has started the year with back-to-back podium finishes and sits third, on 35 points.

Oscar Piastri has got his F1 title charge back on track with a win in Shanghai, beating teammate Norris by over nine seconds.

Kimi Antonelli sits fifth after a strong start to his F1 career in terms of results. 

McLaren stretch their lead

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team276
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team057
3Oracle Red Bull Racing036
4Atlassian Williams Racing017
5Scuderia Ferrari HP017
6MoneyGram Haas F1 Team014
7Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team010
8Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber06
9Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team03
10BWT Alpine F1 Team00

McLaren's lead at the top of the F1 constructors' standings is up to 19 points following the Chinese GP.

Red Bull sit in third on 36 points - all of their points have been scored by Verstappen. Williams and Ferrari are level on 17 points after Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were disqualified for technical infringements. 

Haas are sixth after picking up 14 points in Shanghai, four ahead of Aston Martin.

Nine of the 10 teams have scored points, besides Alpine.

