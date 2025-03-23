Updated 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix Race Results after Ferrari DSQs

Full results from the Chinese Grand Prix, Round 2 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Oscar Piastri led a McLaren 1-2 at the 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team56 laps
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+9.748s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+11.097s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+16.656s
5Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+49.969s
6Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+53.748s
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+56.321s
8Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+61.303s
9Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+70.204s
10Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+76.387s
11Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+78.875s
12Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing+81.147s
13Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team+88.401s
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 lap
15Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 lap
16Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+1 lap
DNFFernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team4 laps
DSQCharles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP 
DSQPierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team 
DSQLewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP 

Oscar Piastri leads McLaren 1-2 in Shanghai 

Piastri converted his first F1 pole position into victory in China with a convincing drive at the Shanghai International Circuit. 

The Australian led teammate and F1 championship leader Lando Norris home for a McLaren 1-2 and kickstart his own title aspirations following a disappointing home race in Melbourne. 

George Russell came home third to complete the podium for Mercedes. 

Max Verstappen fought back from a poor start to beat the Ferraris on-track to fourth. 

Charles Leclerc thought he'd finished fifth, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

But both Ferrari drivers - and Alpine's Pierre Gasly - were later disqualified.

Leclerc was excluded after his car was found to be below the weight limit.

Hamilton was disqualified due to his Ferrari having excessive plank wear.

Gasly was also disqualified from the final classification for falling foul of the same technical infringement as Leclerc. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

