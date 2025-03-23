Updated 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix Race Results after Ferrari DSQs
Full results from the Chinese Grand Prix, Round 2 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Oscar Piastri led a McLaren 1-2 at the 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|56 laps
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+9.748s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+11.097s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+16.656s
|5
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+49.969s
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+53.748s
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+56.321s
|8
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+61.303s
|9
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+70.204s
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+76.387s
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+78.875s
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+81.147s
|13
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+88.401s
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 lap
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 lap
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+1 lap
|DNF
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|4 laps
|DSQ
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|DSQ
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|DSQ
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
Oscar Piastri leads McLaren 1-2 in Shanghai
Piastri converted his first F1 pole position into victory in China with a convincing drive at the Shanghai International Circuit.
The Australian led teammate and F1 championship leader Lando Norris home for a McLaren 1-2 and kickstart his own title aspirations following a disappointing home race in Melbourne.
George Russell came home third to complete the podium for Mercedes.
Max Verstappen fought back from a poor start to beat the Ferraris on-track to fourth.
Charles Leclerc thought he'd finished fifth, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton.
But both Ferrari drivers - and Alpine's Pierre Gasly - were later disqualified.
Leclerc was excluded after his car was found to be below the weight limit.
Hamilton was disqualified due to his Ferrari having excessive plank wear.
Gasly was also disqualified from the final classification for falling foul of the same technical infringement as Leclerc.