Updated 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix Race Results after Ferrari DSQs

Oscar Piastri led a McLaren 1-2 at the 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 56 laps 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +9.748s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +11.097s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +16.656s 5 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +49.969s 6 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +53.748s 7 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing +56.321s 8 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +61.303s 9 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +70.204s 10 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing +76.387s 11 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +78.875s 12 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing +81.147s 13 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team +88.401s 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 lap 15 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 lap 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +1 lap DNF Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 4 laps DSQ Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP DSQ Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team DSQ Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP

Oscar Piastri leads McLaren 1-2 in Shanghai

Piastri converted his first F1 pole position into victory in China with a convincing drive at the Shanghai International Circuit.

The Australian led teammate and F1 championship leader Lando Norris home for a McLaren 1-2 and kickstart his own title aspirations following a disappointing home race in Melbourne.

George Russell came home third to complete the podium for Mercedes.

Max Verstappen fought back from a poor start to beat the Ferraris on-track to fourth.

Charles Leclerc thought he'd finished fifth, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

But both Ferrari drivers - and Alpine's Pierre Gasly - were later disqualified.

Leclerc was excluded after his car was found to be below the weight limit.

Hamilton was disqualified due to his Ferrari having excessive plank wear.

Gasly was also disqualified from the final classification for falling foul of the same technical infringement as Leclerc.