2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Round 4 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris topped opening practice at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.
Norris heads FP1
|2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m33.204s
|2
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m33.442s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m33.800s
|4
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m33.928s
|5
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m34.184s
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m34.262s
|7
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m34.396s
|8
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m34.397s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m34.484s
|10
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m34.508s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m34.628s
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m34.667s
|13
|Luke Browning
|GBR
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m34.885s
|14
|Dino Beganovic
|SWE
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m35.055s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m35.116s
|16
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m35.198s
|17
|Ryo Hirakawa
|JPN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m35.261s
|18
|Fred Vesti
|DEN
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m35.325s
|19
|Ayumu Iwasa
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m35.475s
|20
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m38.051s
F1 championship leader Norris set the pace in an unrepresentative opening practice session at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Norris was 0.238s quicker than Alpine's Pierre Gasly, while Lewis Hamilton was five tenths behind in third as he debuted Ferrari's upgraded floor in Bahrain.
Alex Albon was fourth for Williams, ahead of Esteban Ocon's Haas, Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg and Alpine rookie Jack Doohan.
Yuki Tsunoda and Oscar Piastri rounded out the top 10 for Red Bull and McLaren respectively.
Due to FP1 taking place during the day and in hotter temperatures than will be seen during qualifying and the race, conditions were far from representative, meaning there was little to read from the times.
Six rookie drivers took part in the session, with Williams junior Luke Browning the quickest in 13th.
Kimi Antonelli was restricted to just three laps before he was forced to return to the garage after reporting a loss of power in his Mercedes.