2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Round 4 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris topped opening practice at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix. 

Norris heads FP1

2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m33.204s
2Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m33.442s
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m33.800s
4Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m33.928s
5Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m34.184s
6Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m34.262s
7Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m34.396s
8Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m34.397s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m34.484s
10Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m34.508s
11Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m34.628s
12Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m34.667s
13Luke BrowningGBRAtlassian Williams Racing1m34.885s
14Dino BeganovicSWEScuderia Ferrari HP1m35.055s
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m35.116s
16Felipe DrugovichBRAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m35.198s
17Ryo HirakawaJPNMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m35.261s
18Fred VestiDENMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m35.325s
19Ayumu IwasaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m35.475s
20Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m38.051s

F1 championship leader Norris set the pace in an unrepresentative opening practice session at the Bahrain Grand Prix. 

Norris was 0.238s quicker than Alpine's Pierre Gasly, while Lewis Hamilton was five tenths behind in third as he debuted Ferrari's upgraded floor in Bahrain. 

Alex Albon was fourth for Williams, ahead of Esteban Ocon's Haas, Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg and Alpine rookie Jack Doohan. 

Yuki Tsunoda and Oscar Piastri rounded out the top 10 for Red Bull and McLaren respectively. 

Due to FP1 taking place during the day and in hotter temperatures than will be seen during qualifying and the race, conditions were far from representative, meaning there was little to read from the times.

Six rookie drivers took part in the session, with Williams junior Luke Browning the quickest in 13th. 

Kimi Antonelli was restricted to just three laps before he was forced to return to the garage after reporting a loss of power in his Mercedes. 

 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
7m ago
Valentino Rossi breaks silence on Pedro Acosta to VR46 rumours
Valentino Rossi, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
22m ago
‘Clever’ Max Verstappen lauded for rattling McLaren with 'direct hit'
Max Verstappen is in the hunt for a fifth straight world title
F1
27m ago
2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK Results
52m ago
2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP: Marc Marquez dominates FP1, Jorge Martin 20th on return
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Qatar MotoGP

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Ferrari downplay upgrade and hit out at ‘exaggerated’ claims
Lewis Hamilton driving the upgraded SF-25
MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Friday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
WSBK
2h ago
2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Carlos Sainz learns his fate from FIA after swearing in a press conference
Carlos Sainz
F1 Results
2h ago
2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Lando Norris