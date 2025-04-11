2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Lando Norris topped opening practice at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Norris heads FP1

2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m33.204s 2 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m33.442s 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m33.800s 4 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m33.928s 5 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m34.184s 6 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m34.262s 7 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m34.396s 8 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m34.397s 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m34.484s 10 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m34.508s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m34.628s 12 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m34.667s 13 Luke Browning GBR Atlassian Williams Racing 1m34.885s 14 Dino Beganovic SWE Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m35.055s 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m35.116s 16 Felipe Drugovich BRA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m35.198s 17 Ryo Hirakawa JPN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m35.261s 18 Fred Vesti DEN Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m35.325s 19 Ayumu Iwasa JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m35.475s 20 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m38.051s

F1 championship leader Norris set the pace in an unrepresentative opening practice session at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Norris was 0.238s quicker than Alpine's Pierre Gasly, while Lewis Hamilton was five tenths behind in third as he debuted Ferrari's upgraded floor in Bahrain.

Alex Albon was fourth for Williams, ahead of Esteban Ocon's Haas, Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg and Alpine rookie Jack Doohan.

Yuki Tsunoda and Oscar Piastri rounded out the top 10 for Red Bull and McLaren respectively.

Due to FP1 taking place during the day and in hotter temperatures than will be seen during qualifying and the race, conditions were far from representative, meaning there was little to read from the times.

Six rookie drivers took part in the session, with Williams junior Luke Browning the quickest in 13th.

Kimi Antonelli was restricted to just three laps before he was forced to return to the garage after reporting a loss of power in his Mercedes.