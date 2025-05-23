2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix, Round 8 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Charles Leclerc topped first F1 practice for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix:
|2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m11.964s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m12.127s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m12.290s
|4
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m12.314s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m12.342s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m12.482s
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m12.534s
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m12.534s
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m12.669s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m12.690s
|11
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m12.727s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m12.979s
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m13.187s
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m13.232s
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m13.329s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m13.394s
|17
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m13.429s
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m13.470s
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m13.820s
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m15.635s
Charles Leclerc started his home F1 grand prix in the best way possible by topping the timesheets in first practice.
The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix winner didn’t have a smooth first practice session. Leclerc ran wide at Turn 5 in the opening few minutes after locking his front-right tyre.
Moments after, Leclerc ran into the back of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll at the hairpin. Leclerc was on a hot lap at the time, but Stroll didn’t see him coming.
Fortunately for Leclerc, he could get back into pit lane with only minor damage. On the other hand, Stroll’s session was over due to significant damage to the rear of his car.
Despite his complaints over team radio, Leclerc was fast. He stormed to the top of the timesheets with a 1m11.964s.
Leclerc’s advantage came in the first sector, which is made up of higher-speed corners, with the Ferrari still losing out in low-speed. A late lap from Max Verstappen put him second in the order, a couple of tenths off Leclerc.
Lando Norris was third-fastest in the lead McLaren. Alex Albon continued Williams’ strong start to the year, setting the fourth-fastest time of the session.
Oscar Piastri made it two McLarens in the top five, nearly 0.4s off Leclerc’s pace. George Russell was sixth overall for Mercedes, less than a tenth ahead of Carlos Sainz.
Pierre Gasly was eighth for Alpine, 0.5s off Leclerc’s benchmark. Lewis Hamilton was only ninth in the second Ferrari.
The seven-time world champion ran across the kerbs at the Swimming Pool chicane at the end of lap, resulting in his car going airborne momentarily.
Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 10 for Aston Martin.