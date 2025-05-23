2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Charles Leclerc topped first F1 practice for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix:

2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m11.964s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m12.127s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m12.290s 4 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m12.314s 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m12.342s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m12.482s 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m12.534s 8 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m12.534s 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m12.669s 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m12.690s 11 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m12.727s 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m12.979s 13 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m13.187s 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m13.232s 15 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m13.329s 16 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m13.394s 17 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m13.429s 18 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m13.470s 19 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m13.820s 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m15.635s

Charles Leclerc started his home F1 grand prix in the best way possible by topping the timesheets in first practice.

The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix winner didn’t have a smooth first practice session. Leclerc ran wide at Turn 5 in the opening few minutes after locking his front-right tyre.

Moments after, Leclerc ran into the back of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll at the hairpin. Leclerc was on a hot lap at the time, but Stroll didn’t see him coming.

Fortunately for Leclerc, he could get back into pit lane with only minor damage. On the other hand, Stroll’s session was over due to significant damage to the rear of his car.

Despite his complaints over team radio, Leclerc was fast. He stormed to the top of the timesheets with a 1m11.964s.

Leclerc’s advantage came in the first sector, which is made up of higher-speed corners, with the Ferrari still losing out in low-speed. A late lap from Max Verstappen put him second in the order, a couple of tenths off Leclerc.

Lando Norris was third-fastest in the lead McLaren. Alex Albon continued Williams’ strong start to the year, setting the fourth-fastest time of the session.

Oscar Piastri made it two McLarens in the top five, nearly 0.4s off Leclerc’s pace. George Russell was sixth overall for Mercedes, less than a tenth ahead of Carlos Sainz.

Pierre Gasly was eighth for Alpine, 0.5s off Leclerc’s benchmark. Lewis Hamilton was only ninth in the second Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion ran across the kerbs at the Swimming Pool chicane at the end of lap, resulting in his car going airborne momentarily.

Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 10 for Aston Martin.