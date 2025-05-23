2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix, Round 8 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Charles Leclerc topped first F1 practice for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix:

2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m11.964s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m12.127s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m12.290s
4Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m12.314s
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m12.342s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m12.482s
7Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m12.534s
8Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m12.534s
9Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m12.669s
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m12.690s
11Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m12.727s
12Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m12.979s
13Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m13.187s
14Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m13.232s
15Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m13.329s
16Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m13.394s
17Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m13.429s
18Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m13.470s
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m13.820s
20Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m15.635s

Charles Leclerc started his home F1 grand prix in the best way possible by topping the timesheets in first practice.

The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix winner didn’t have a smooth first practice session. Leclerc ran wide at Turn 5 in the opening few minutes after locking his front-right tyre.

Moments after, Leclerc ran into the back of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll at the hairpin. Leclerc was on a hot lap at the time, but Stroll didn’t see him coming.

Fortunately for Leclerc, he could get back into pit lane with only minor damage. On the other hand, Stroll’s session was over due to significant damage to the rear of his car.

Despite his complaints over team radio, Leclerc was fast. He stormed to the top of the timesheets with a 1m11.964s.

Leclerc’s advantage came in the first sector, which is made up of higher-speed corners, with the Ferrari still losing out in low-speed. A late lap from Max Verstappen put him second in the order, a couple of tenths off Leclerc.

Lando Norris was third-fastest in the lead McLaren. Alex Albon continued Williams’ strong start to the year, setting the fourth-fastest time of the session.

Oscar Piastri made it two McLarens in the top five, nearly 0.4s off Leclerc’s pace. George Russell was sixth overall for Mercedes, less than a tenth ahead of Carlos Sainz.

Pierre Gasly was eighth for Alpine, 0.5s off Leclerc’s benchmark. Lewis Hamilton was only ninth in the second Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion ran across the kerbs at the Swimming Pool chicane at the end of lap, resulting in his car going airborne momentarily.

Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 10 for Aston Martin.

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

