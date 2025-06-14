2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Lando Norris tops final practice at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Practice Results (3) 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m11.799s 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m11.877s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m11.950s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m12.050s 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m12.072s 6 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m12.247s 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m12.348s 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m12.519s 9 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m12.519s 10 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m12.573s 11 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m12.651s 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m12.684s 13 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m12.791s 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m12.794s 15 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m12.825s 16 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m12.827s 17 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m13.060s 18 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m13.072s 19 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m13.172s 20 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m13.573s

Norris put McLaren on top of the timesheets for the first time this weekend by pipping Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to the fastest time in FP3 by just 0.078s.

George Russell was third-fastest for Mercedes, just 0.151s off the pace.

Lewis Hamilton was an improved fourth in his Ferrari, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, who made it five different teams inside the top six.

Kimi Antonelli was seventh in the other Mercedes, with Oscar Piastri only eighth after a scruffy session in which he hit the Wall of Champions in the year he is hoping to become F1 world champion for the first time.

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon completed the top-10 for Williams, who continued their strong start to the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying for the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix takes place at 21:00 UK time.