2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Full results from final practice at the Canadian Grand Prix, Round 10 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris tops final practice at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m11.799s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m11.877s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m11.950s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m12.050s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m12.072s
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m12.247s
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m12.348s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m12.519s
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m12.519s
|10
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m12.573s
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m12.651s
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m12.684s
|13
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m12.791s
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m12.794s
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m12.825s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m12.827s
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m13.060s
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m13.072s
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m13.172s
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m13.573s
Norris put McLaren on top of the timesheets for the first time this weekend by pipping Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to the fastest time in FP3 by just 0.078s.
George Russell was third-fastest for Mercedes, just 0.151s off the pace.
Lewis Hamilton was an improved fourth in his Ferrari, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, who made it five different teams inside the top six.
Kimi Antonelli was seventh in the other Mercedes, with Oscar Piastri only eighth after a scruffy session in which he hit the Wall of Champions in the year he is hoping to become F1 world champion for the first time.
Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon completed the top-10 for Williams, who continued their strong start to the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.
Qualifying for the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix takes place at 21:00 UK time.