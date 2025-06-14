2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Full results from final practice at the Canadian Grand Prix, Round 10 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris tops final practice at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix. 

2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m11.799s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m11.877s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m11.950s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m12.050s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m12.072s
6Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m12.247s
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m12.348s
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m12.519s
9Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m12.519s
10Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m12.573s
11Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m12.651s
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m12.684s
13Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m12.791s
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m12.794s
15Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m12.825s
16Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m12.827s
17Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m13.060s
18Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m13.072s
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m13.172s
20Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m13.573s

Norris put McLaren on top of the timesheets for the first time this weekend by pipping Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to the fastest time in FP3 by just 0.078s.

George Russell was third-fastest for Mercedes, just 0.151s off the pace. 

Lewis Hamilton was an improved fourth in his Ferrari, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, who made it five different teams inside the top six.

Kimi Antonelli was seventh in the other Mercedes, with Oscar Piastri only eighth after a scruffy session in which he hit the Wall of Champions in the year he is hoping to become F1 world champion for the first time. 

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon completed the top-10 for Williams, who continued their strong start to the Canadian Grand Prix weekend. 

Qualifying for the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix takes place at 21:00 UK time. 

