What is the Wall of Champions? The history behind F1’s famous Canadian GP corner

One of the most famous corners on the F1 calendar is Circuit Gilles Villeneuve’s Wall of Champions.

Home of the Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal has thrown up some epic races over the years.

Jenson Button’s remarkable win in 2011 - which is still the longest race in F1 history - still stands out.

Its unique track layout makes it a favourite of the drivers, combining long straights with complex chicanes.

But one corner has developed more of a reputation than others.

Turn 14 - or the Wall of Champions - is one that has caught out many drivers over the years.

Why is it called the Wall of Champions?

While the Canadian Grand Prix has been part of the F1 calendar since 1978, Turn 14 didn’t earn the name ‘Wall of Champions’ until 1999.

At the 1999 Canadian GP, four drivers crashed at the soon-to-be named Wall of Champions.

Three F1 champions - Damon Hill, Michael Schumacher and Jacques Villeneuve - all crashed at the corner.

Ricardo Zonta also crashed in the 1999 grand prix, but he wasn’t a world champion.

With the aforementioned trio crashing, it earned the name Wall of Champions.

Speaking of his rare mistake, Schumacher said in 1999: “It was very clearly a mistake by myself. I seem to make one a year, and I hope that is the last one I make this year.”

Which other F1 champions have crashed at the Wall of Champions?

Jenson Button crashed out of the 2005 Canadian Grand Prix, hitting the Wall of Champions.

The British driver wasn’t a world champion at the time, driving for BAR-Honda.

Button would win an F1 world championship in 2009 with Brawn GP.

Sebastian Vettel crashed his Red Bull in first practice at the 2011 Canadian GP.

At the time, Vettel was a one-time world champion, having beaten Fernando Alonso to the 2010 title.

In recent seasons, Carlos Sainz, Kevin Magnussen and Zhou Guanyu have all crashed at the famous corner.

Of course, none of them have won an F1 title.

Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have all avoided crashing at the Wall of Champions.

A good omen for Piastri?

2025 F1 title contender Oscar Piastri hit the Wall of Champions in final practice.

Piastri, who heading into the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix led the F1 championship standings, clattered the wall.

Fortunately for the Australian, he was able to continue — albeit with a puncture.

Piastri will be hopeful that it’s a good omen for the rest of the year.