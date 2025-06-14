‘Watch this space’ Fernando Alonso-Alpine F1 paddock rumour emerges

Fernando Alonso linked with shock return to Alpine as F1 paddock rumour surfaces.

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso

David Croft has shared a paddock rumour linking Fernando Alonso with a shock return to the Alpine F1 team.

Alonso, who left Alpine at the end of 2022 to join Aston Martin on a multi-year contract which expires at the end of the 2026 season, has been spotted making several visits to his former team’s hospitality at the Canadian Grand Prix.

According to Sky Sports F1 commentator Croft, the 43-year-old Spaniard has been into the Alpine motorhome “four times” during the course of the weekend in Montreal.

“Where there’s an Alpine story about driver movement there’s a Fernando Alonso rumour as well,” Croft shared during Sky Sports F1’s coverage of final practice.

“Those rumours once again surfacing this morning in the paddock. Fernando Alonso has been into the Alpine motorhome four times during the course of this weekend.

“That’s not just to see his old mate Flav [Briatore], even though his mum and dad are in town and I’m sure they’ve been having a bit of a catch up.

“Is something going on that could see Fernando Alonso back at Enstone again for a fourth time? Watch this space on that one, that’s just the paddock rumour.”

Alonso won both of his world championships with the Enstone team in 2005 and 2006 under Flavio Briatore’s leadership.

He returned to the team in 2008 after a single season with McLaren and had a third stint with the French squad following their Alpine rebrand when he returned to F1 following a sabbatical from the sport.

Aston Martin CEO and team principal Andy Cowell downplayed Alonso's visits to Alpine. 

"Happy for Fernando to walk into any garage, he knows lots of people up and down the pitlane," Cowell told Sky Sports F1. 

"Also happy with the fact he's contracted to us next year and hopefully will stay with us long-term as an ambassador with us."

Colapinto ‘fighting for his future’

The rumour comes with Franco Colapinto already coming under pressure to hold onto his seat having endured three disappointing grands prix for the team since being parachuted in to replace Jack Doohan.

Speculation about Colapinto’s future has been sparked by recent comments from Briatore, who said there was "no set limit” to how many races the Argentine would contest.

2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg said Colapinto is “fighting for his future”.

“He really needs to find his Williams form,” Rosberg said.

“Last year he was doing so well. It’s possible. Let’s hope he can find it this weekend.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
3m ago
George Russell credits “Montreal GOAT” Lewis Hamilton after second pole in Canada
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
Le Mans Results
1h ago
2025 24 Hours of Le Mans - Full race results
No. 83 Ferrari
Le Mans News
1h ago
2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: Robert Kubica lifts Ferrari, AF Corse to historic win
No.83 AF Corse Ferrari, 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans
MotoGP News
1h ago
Crew chief reveals “thing that surprised me the most” about Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez, Ducati Lenovo Team, Ducati GP25, Aragon MotoGP, Motorland Aragon

More News

WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
Nicolo Bulega leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
2h ago
Peter Hickman back on his feet and smiling after IOMTT crash
Peter Hickman, 2025 North West 200.
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 2 Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Poncharal reveals extent of ex-F1 team boss Steiner’s Tech 3 MotoGP interest
Guenther Steiner, 2025 British MotoGP
WSBK
3h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.