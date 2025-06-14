‘Watch this space’ Fernando Alonso-Alpine F1 paddock rumour emerges

David Croft has shared a paddock rumour linking Fernando Alonso with a shock return to the Alpine F1 team.

Alonso, who left Alpine at the end of 2022 to join Aston Martin on a multi-year contract which expires at the end of the 2026 season, has been spotted making several visits to his former team’s hospitality at the Canadian Grand Prix.

According to Sky Sports F1 commentator Croft, the 43-year-old Spaniard has been into the Alpine motorhome “four times” during the course of the weekend in Montreal.

“Where there’s an Alpine story about driver movement there’s a Fernando Alonso rumour as well,” Croft shared during Sky Sports F1’s coverage of final practice.

“Those rumours once again surfacing this morning in the paddock. Fernando Alonso has been into the Alpine motorhome four times during the course of this weekend.

“That’s not just to see his old mate Flav [Briatore], even though his mum and dad are in town and I’m sure they’ve been having a bit of a catch up.

“Is something going on that could see Fernando Alonso back at Enstone again for a fourth time? Watch this space on that one, that’s just the paddock rumour.”

Alonso won both of his world championships with the Enstone team in 2005 and 2006 under Flavio Briatore’s leadership.

He returned to the team in 2008 after a single season with McLaren and had a third stint with the French squad following their Alpine rebrand when he returned to F1 following a sabbatical from the sport.

Aston Martin CEO and team principal Andy Cowell downplayed Alonso's visits to Alpine.

"Happy for Fernando to walk into any garage, he knows lots of people up and down the pitlane," Cowell told Sky Sports F1.

"Also happy with the fact he's contracted to us next year and hopefully will stay with us long-term as an ambassador with us."

Colapinto ‘fighting for his future’

The rumour comes with Franco Colapinto already coming under pressure to hold onto his seat having endured three disappointing grands prix for the team since being parachuted in to replace Jack Doohan.

Speculation about Colapinto’s future has been sparked by recent comments from Briatore, who said there was "no set limit” to how many races the Argentine would contest.

2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg said Colapinto is “fighting for his future”.

“He really needs to find his Williams form,” Rosberg said.

“Last year he was doing so well. It’s possible. Let’s hope he can find it this weekend.”