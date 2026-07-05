2026 Silverstone F3: Full results

Full results from round five of the 2026 Formula 3 season

F3 at Silverstone
F3 at Silverstone
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Maciej Gladysz took an unexpected first F3 victory at Silverstone, climbing onto the podium after a series of post-race penalties in the feature race. 

The Polish driver was the main beneficiary from a series of penalties handed out for safety car infringements at Silverstone. 

After Theophile Nael was handed a 10-second sanction for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, Gladysz was promoted to third place. But a disqualification for original race winner Matteo de Palo for a technical infringment and a safety car penalty for Ernesto Rivera moved him to the top spot. 

In the sprint race, Ugo Ugochukwu was in a class of one, as he set a new record for the largest margin of victory in F3. 

The full results can be found below. 

F3 Silverstone Feature Race Result

2026 F3 Silverstone - Feature Race results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Maciej GladyszPOLART Grand Prix21 Laps
2Freddie SlaterGBRTRIDENT+0.908s
3Ugo UgochukwuUSACampos Racing+1.160s
4Louis SharpNZLPREMA Racing+2.858s
5Noah StromstedDENTRIDENT+3.269s
6Kanato LeJAPART Grand Prix+3.426s
7Yevan DavidSRIAIX Racing+3.995s
8Hiyu YamakoshiJAPVan Amersfoort Racing+4.251s
9Perdro ClerotBRARodin Motorsport+4.629s
10Ernesto RiveraMEXCampos Racing+4.871s
11James WhartonAUSPREMA Racing+5.442s
12Tuuka TaponenFINMP Motorsport+5.642s
13Alessandro GiustiFRAMP Motorsport+8.723s
14Theophile NaelFRACampos Racing+9.668s
15Jin NakamuraJAPHitech+10.395s
16Enzo DelignyFRAVan Amersfoort Racing+10.561s
17Brando BadoerITARodin Motorsport+10.759s
18Bruno Del PinoSPAVan Amersfoort Racing+11.039s
19Fionn McLaughlinIREHitech+11.214s
20Mattia ColnaghiARGMP Motorsport+11.759s
21Jose GarfiasMEXPREMA Racing+12.096s
22Gerrard XieCHIDAMS Lucas Oil+18.268s
23Woohyun ShinKORHitech+18.655s
24Nandhavud BhirombhakdiTHADAMS Lucas Oil+25.392s
25Taito KatoJAPART Grand Prix+36.358s
26Christian HoSINRodin Motorsport+44.849s
27Fernando BarrichelloBRAAIX RacingDNF
DNFRicardo EscottoMEXAIX RacingDNF
DNFNicola LacorteITADAMS Lucas OilDNF
DSQMatteo de PaloITATRIDENT 

F3 Silverstone Sprint Race Result

2026 F3 Silverstone - Sprint Race results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Ugo UgochukwuUSACampos Racing18 Laps
2Yevan DavidSRIAIX Racing17.023s
3Theophile NaelFRACampos Racing17.620s
4Matteo de PaloITATRIDENT17.750s
5Noah StromstedDENTRIDENT17.957s
6Maciej GladyszPOLART Grand Prix18.155s
7Freddie SlaterGBRTRIDENT18.360s
8Louis SharpNZLPREMA Racing19.002s
9Fionn McLaughlinIREHitech19.479s
10James WhartonAUSPREMA Racing20.418s
11Alessandro GiustiFRAMP Motorsport22.464s
12Hiyu YamakoshiJAPVan Amersfoort Racing22.780s
13Jin NakamuraJAPHitech23.254s
14Ernesto RiveraMEXCampos Racing23.579s
15Mattia ColnaghiARGMP Motorsport23.967s
16Kanato LeJAPART Grand Prix24.355s
17Tuuka TaponenFINMP Motorsport24.534s
18Taito KatoJAPART Grand Prix24.974s
19Brando BadoerITARodin Motorsport25.435s
20Perdro ClerotBRARodin Motorsport25.869s
21Bruno Del PinoSPAVan Amersfoort Racing26.470s
22Enzo DelignyFRAVan Amersfoort Racing29.040s
23Nicola LacorteITADAMS Lucas Oil29.596s
24Fernando BarrichelloBRAAIX Racing30.129s
25Nandhavud BhirombhakdiTHADAMS Lucas Oil30.565s
26Jose GarfiasMEXPREMA Racing34.430s
27Woohyun ShinKORHitech35.959s
28Ricardo EscottoMEXAIX Racing39.335s
29Gerrard XieCHIDAMS Lucas Oil1m14.510s
30Christian HoSINRodin Motorsport1m16.864s

 

In this article

2026 Silverstone F3: Full results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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