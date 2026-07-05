2026 Silverstone F3: Full results

Maciej Gladysz took an unexpected first F3 victory at Silverstone, climbing onto the podium after a series of post-race penalties in the feature race.

The Polish driver was the main beneficiary from a series of penalties handed out for safety car infringements at Silverstone.

After Theophile Nael was handed a 10-second sanction for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, Gladysz was promoted to third place. But a disqualification for original race winner Matteo de Palo for a technical infringment and a safety car penalty for Ernesto Rivera moved him to the top spot.

In the sprint race, Ugo Ugochukwu was in a class of one, as he set a new record for the largest margin of victory in F3.

The full results can be found below.

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F3 Silverstone Feature Race Result

2026 F3 Silverstone - Feature Race results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Maciej Gladysz POL ART Grand Prix 21 Laps 2 Freddie Slater GBR TRIDENT +0.908s 3 Ugo Ugochukwu USA Campos Racing +1.160s 4 Louis Sharp NZL PREMA Racing +2.858s 5 Noah Stromsted DEN TRIDENT +3.269s 6 Kanato Le JAP ART Grand Prix +3.426s 7 Yevan David SRI AIX Racing +3.995s 8 Hiyu Yamakoshi JAP Van Amersfoort Racing +4.251s 9 Perdro Clerot BRA Rodin Motorsport +4.629s 10 Ernesto Rivera MEX Campos Racing +4.871s 11 James Wharton AUS PREMA Racing +5.442s 12 Tuuka Taponen FIN MP Motorsport +5.642s 13 Alessandro Giusti FRA MP Motorsport +8.723s 14 Theophile Nael FRA Campos Racing +9.668s 15 Jin Nakamura JAP Hitech +10.395s 16 Enzo Deligny FRA Van Amersfoort Racing +10.561s 17 Brando Badoer ITA Rodin Motorsport +10.759s 18 Bruno Del Pino SPA Van Amersfoort Racing +11.039s 19 Fionn McLaughlin IRE Hitech +11.214s 20 Mattia Colnaghi ARG MP Motorsport +11.759s 21 Jose Garfias MEX PREMA Racing +12.096s 22 Gerrard Xie CHI DAMS Lucas Oil +18.268s 23 Woohyun Shin KOR Hitech +18.655s 24 Nandhavud Bhirombhakdi THA DAMS Lucas Oil +25.392s 25 Taito Kato JAP ART Grand Prix +36.358s 26 Christian Ho SIN Rodin Motorsport +44.849s 27 Fernando Barrichello BRA AIX Racing DNF DNF Ricardo Escotto MEX AIX Racing DNF DNF Nicola Lacorte ITA DAMS Lucas Oil DNF DSQ Matteo de Palo ITA TRIDENT

F3 Silverstone Sprint Race Result

2026 F3 Silverstone - Sprint Race results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Ugo Ugochukwu USA Campos Racing 18 Laps 2 Yevan David SRI AIX Racing 17.023s 3 Theophile Nael FRA Campos Racing 17.620s 4 Matteo de Palo ITA TRIDENT 17.750s 5 Noah Stromsted DEN TRIDENT 17.957s 6 Maciej Gladysz POL ART Grand Prix 18.155s 7 Freddie Slater GBR TRIDENT 18.360s 8 Louis Sharp NZL PREMA Racing 19.002s 9 Fionn McLaughlin IRE Hitech 19.479s 10 James Wharton AUS PREMA Racing 20.418s 11 Alessandro Giusti FRA MP Motorsport 22.464s 12 Hiyu Yamakoshi JAP Van Amersfoort Racing 22.780s 13 Jin Nakamura JAP Hitech 23.254s 14 Ernesto Rivera MEX Campos Racing 23.579s 15 Mattia Colnaghi ARG MP Motorsport 23.967s 16 Kanato Le JAP ART Grand Prix 24.355s 17 Tuuka Taponen FIN MP Motorsport 24.534s 18 Taito Kato JAP ART Grand Prix 24.974s 19 Brando Badoer ITA Rodin Motorsport 25.435s 20 Perdro Clerot BRA Rodin Motorsport 25.869s 21 Bruno Del Pino SPA Van Amersfoort Racing 26.470s 22 Enzo Deligny FRA Van Amersfoort Racing 29.040s 23 Nicola Lacorte ITA DAMS Lucas Oil 29.596s 24 Fernando Barrichello BRA AIX Racing 30.129s 25 Nandhavud Bhirombhakdi THA DAMS Lucas Oil 30.565s 26 Jose Garfias MEX PREMA Racing 34.430s 27 Woohyun Shin KOR Hitech 35.959s 28 Ricardo Escotto MEX AIX Racing 39.335s 29 Gerrard Xie CHI DAMS Lucas Oil 1m14.510s 30 Christian Ho SIN Rodin Motorsport 1m16.864s