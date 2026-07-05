2026 Silverstone F3: Full results
Full results from round five of the 2026 Formula 3 season
Maciej Gladysz took an unexpected first F3 victory at Silverstone, climbing onto the podium after a series of post-race penalties in the feature race.
The Polish driver was the main beneficiary from a series of penalties handed out for safety car infringements at Silverstone.
After Theophile Nael was handed a 10-second sanction for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, Gladysz was promoted to third place. But a disqualification for original race winner Matteo de Palo for a technical infringment and a safety car penalty for Ernesto Rivera moved him to the top spot.
In the sprint race, Ugo Ugochukwu was in a class of one, as he set a new record for the largest margin of victory in F3.
The full results can be found below.
F3 Silverstone Feature Race Result
|2026 F3 Silverstone - Feature Race results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Maciej Gladysz
|POL
|ART Grand Prix
|21 Laps
|2
|Freddie Slater
|GBR
|TRIDENT
|+0.908s
|3
|Ugo Ugochukwu
|USA
|Campos Racing
|+1.160s
|4
|Louis Sharp
|NZL
|PREMA Racing
|+2.858s
|5
|Noah Stromsted
|DEN
|TRIDENT
|+3.269s
|6
|Kanato Le
|JAP
|ART Grand Prix
|+3.426s
|7
|Yevan David
|SRI
|AIX Racing
|+3.995s
|8
|Hiyu Yamakoshi
|JAP
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+4.251s
|9
|Perdro Clerot
|BRA
|Rodin Motorsport
|+4.629s
|10
|Ernesto Rivera
|MEX
|Campos Racing
|+4.871s
|11
|James Wharton
|AUS
|PREMA Racing
|+5.442s
|12
|Tuuka Taponen
|FIN
|MP Motorsport
|+5.642s
|13
|Alessandro Giusti
|FRA
|MP Motorsport
|+8.723s
|14
|Theophile Nael
|FRA
|Campos Racing
|+9.668s
|15
|Jin Nakamura
|JAP
|Hitech
|+10.395s
|16
|Enzo Deligny
|FRA
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+10.561s
|17
|Brando Badoer
|ITA
|Rodin Motorsport
|+10.759s
|18
|Bruno Del Pino
|SPA
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+11.039s
|19
|Fionn McLaughlin
|IRE
|Hitech
|+11.214s
|20
|Mattia Colnaghi
|ARG
|MP Motorsport
|+11.759s
|21
|Jose Garfias
|MEX
|PREMA Racing
|+12.096s
|22
|Gerrard Xie
|CHI
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+18.268s
|23
|Woohyun Shin
|KOR
|Hitech
|+18.655s
|24
|Nandhavud Bhirombhakdi
|THA
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+25.392s
|25
|Taito Kato
|JAP
|ART Grand Prix
|+36.358s
|26
|Christian Ho
|SIN
|Rodin Motorsport
|+44.849s
|27
|Fernando Barrichello
|BRA
|AIX Racing
|DNF
|DNF
|Ricardo Escotto
|MEX
|AIX Racing
|DNF
|DNF
|Nicola Lacorte
|ITA
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|DNF
|DSQ
|Matteo de Palo
|ITA
|TRIDENT
F3 Silverstone Sprint Race Result
|2026 F3 Silverstone - Sprint Race results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Ugo Ugochukwu
|USA
|Campos Racing
|18 Laps
|2
|Yevan David
|SRI
|AIX Racing
|17.023s
|3
|Theophile Nael
|FRA
|Campos Racing
|17.620s
|4
|Matteo de Palo
|ITA
|TRIDENT
|17.750s
|5
|Noah Stromsted
|DEN
|TRIDENT
|17.957s
|6
|Maciej Gladysz
|POL
|ART Grand Prix
|18.155s
|7
|Freddie Slater
|GBR
|TRIDENT
|18.360s
|8
|Louis Sharp
|NZL
|PREMA Racing
|19.002s
|9
|Fionn McLaughlin
|IRE
|Hitech
|19.479s
|10
|James Wharton
|AUS
|PREMA Racing
|20.418s
|11
|Alessandro Giusti
|FRA
|MP Motorsport
|22.464s
|12
|Hiyu Yamakoshi
|JAP
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|22.780s
|13
|Jin Nakamura
|JAP
|Hitech
|23.254s
|14
|Ernesto Rivera
|MEX
|Campos Racing
|23.579s
|15
|Mattia Colnaghi
|ARG
|MP Motorsport
|23.967s
|16
|Kanato Le
|JAP
|ART Grand Prix
|24.355s
|17
|Tuuka Taponen
|FIN
|MP Motorsport
|24.534s
|18
|Taito Kato
|JAP
|ART Grand Prix
|24.974s
|19
|Brando Badoer
|ITA
|Rodin Motorsport
|25.435s
|20
|Perdro Clerot
|BRA
|Rodin Motorsport
|25.869s
|21
|Bruno Del Pino
|SPA
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|26.470s
|22
|Enzo Deligny
|FRA
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|29.040s
|23
|Nicola Lacorte
|ITA
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|29.596s
|24
|Fernando Barrichello
|BRA
|AIX Racing
|30.129s
|25
|Nandhavud Bhirombhakdi
|THA
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|30.565s
|26
|Jose Garfias
|MEX
|PREMA Racing
|34.430s
|27
|Woohyun Shin
|KOR
|Hitech
|35.959s
|28
|Ricardo Escotto
|MEX
|AIX Racing
|39.335s
|29
|Gerrard Xie
|CHI
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|1m14.510s
|30
|Christian Ho
|SIN
|Rodin Motorsport
|1m16.864s