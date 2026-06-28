2026 Austria F3: Full results after penalties applied

Full results from round four of the 2026 Formula 3 season

F3 in Austria
F3 in Austria
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Noah Stromsted and Ernesto Rivera took the top honours as Formula 3 visited Austria.

The Sprint Race was a rather sedate affair by F3 standards, with Rivera quickly making his way through the field to take the lead for Campos Racing. 

The race was divided between those looking to save their tyres to the end, and those hoping that the rubber would cling on in the sweltering conditions.

Speaking in the cool-down room after the Saturday race, top three Rivera, Pedro Clerto, and Jin Nakamura were surprised at the lack of tyre problems, but conceded that the longer Feature Race could prove an issue.

However, this did not prove to be the case, possibly due to interventions from the Safety Car and Virtual Safety Car on Sunday, which allowed drivers to cool their tyres for a brief period.

Battles throughout the field raged, with Stromsted stealing in late on to take advantage of a gloves-off war between TRIDENT team-mate Freddie Slate and Ugo Ugochukwu after Jin Nakamura's bid for the victory faltered.

Slater and Ugochukwu both led on numerous occasions, but repeated contact in the closing laps, even after Stromsted had got past, kept the respective pit walls on the edge of their seats.

After the race, Alessandro Giusti was hit with a 10-second penalty for a starting infringement, dropping him to 22nd place. 

The full results from both of the weekend's races can be found below.

F3 Austria Feature Race Result

2026 F3 Austria - Feature Race results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Noah StromstedDENTRIDENT26
2Ugo UgochukwuUSACampos Racing+1.373s
3Freddie SlaterGBRTRIDENT+2.043s
4Perdro ClerotBRARodin Motorsport+3.095s
5Jin NakamuraJAPHitech+4.066s
6Taito KatoJAPART Grand Prix+4.349s
7Tuuka TaponenFINMP Motorsport+5.340s
8Hiyu YamakoshiJAPVan Amersfoort Racing+5.809s
9Nicola LacorteITADAMS Lucas Oil+6.407s
10Kanato LeJAPART Grand Prix+7.675s
11James WhartonAUSPREMA Racing+8.461s
12Enzo DelignyFRAVan Amersfoort Racing+8.944s
13Louis SharpNZLPREMA Racing+9.509s
14Matteo de PaloITATRIDENT+9.879s
15Theophile NaelFRACampos Racing+10.814s
16Christian HoSINRodin Motorsport+11.386s
17Bruno Del PinoSPAVan Amersfoort Racing+12.176s
18Ernesto RiveraMEXCampos Racing+12.582s
19Salim HannaCOLAIX Racing+13.012s
20Mattia ColnaghiARGMP Motorsport+13.749s
21Brando BadoerITARodin Motorsport+14.819s
22Alessandro GiustiFRAMP Motorsport+8.010s
23Jose GarfiasMEXPREMA Racing+18.300
24Fionn McLaughlinIREHitech+20.828s
25Gerrard XieCHIDAMS Lucas Oil+21.737s
26Nandhavud BhirombhakdiTHADAMS Lucas Oil+24.100s
DNFWoohyun ShinKORHitech 
DNFFernando BarrichelloBRAAIX Racing 
DNFMaciej GladyszPOLART Grand Prix 
DNFYevan DavidSRIAIX Racing 

 

F3 Austria Sprint Race Result

2026 F3 Austria - Sprint Race results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Ernesto RiveraMEXCampos Racing21
2Perdro ClerotBRARodin Motorsport+1.787s
3Jin NakamuraJAPHitech+2.597s
4James WhartonAUSPREMA Racing+2.823s
5Noah StromstedDENTRIDENT+3.255s
6Tuuka TaponenFINMP Motorsport+4.131s
7Taito KatoJAPART Grand Prix+4.423s
8Hiyu YamakoshiJAPVan Amersfoort Racing+4.946s
9Ugo UgochukwuUSACampos Racing+9.236s
10Bruno Del PinoSPAVan Amersfoort Racing+9.965s
11Alessandro GiustiFRAMP Motorsport+10.544s
12Nicola LacorteITADAMS Lucas Oil+11.084s
13Maciej GladyszPOLART Grand Prix+13.340s
14Louis SharpNZLPREMA Racing+13.736s
15Theophile NaelFRACampos Racing+14.089s
16Gerrard XieCHIDAMS Lucas Oil+14.477s
17Mattia ColnaghiARGMP Motorsport+14.664s
18Matteo de PaloITATRIDENT+14.891s
19Yevan DavidSRIAIX Racing+21.172s
20Enzo DelignyFRAVan Amersfoort Racing+21.773s
21Brando BadoerITARodin Motorsport+22.831s
22Christian HoSINRodin Motorsport+23.483s
23Fernando BarrichelloBRAAIX Racing+24.975s
24Jose GarfiasMEXPREMA Racing+27.604s
25Woohyun ShinKORHitech+28.007s
26Salim HannaCOLAIX Racing+29.440s
27Nandhavud BhirombhakdiTHADAMS Lucas Oil+35.099s
28Fionn McLaughlinIREHitech+53.231s
DNFFreddie SlaterGBRTRIDENT 
DSQKanato LeJAPART Grand Prix 

 

In this article

2026 Austria F3: Full results after penalties applied
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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