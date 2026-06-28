2026 Austria F3: Full results after penalties applied

Noah Stromsted and Ernesto Rivera took the top honours as Formula 3 visited Austria.

The Sprint Race was a rather sedate affair by F3 standards, with Rivera quickly making his way through the field to take the lead for Campos Racing.

The race was divided between those looking to save their tyres to the end, and those hoping that the rubber would cling on in the sweltering conditions.

Speaking in the cool-down room after the Saturday race, top three Rivera, Pedro Clerto, and Jin Nakamura were surprised at the lack of tyre problems, but conceded that the longer Feature Race could prove an issue.

However, this did not prove to be the case, possibly due to interventions from the Safety Car and Virtual Safety Car on Sunday, which allowed drivers to cool their tyres for a brief period.

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Battles throughout the field raged, with Stromsted stealing in late on to take advantage of a gloves-off war between TRIDENT team-mate Freddie Slate and Ugo Ugochukwu after Jin Nakamura's bid for the victory faltered.

Slater and Ugochukwu both led on numerous occasions, but repeated contact in the closing laps, even after Stromsted had got past, kept the respective pit walls on the edge of their seats.

After the race, Alessandro Giusti was hit with a 10-second penalty for a starting infringement, dropping him to 22nd place.

The full results from both of the weekend's races can be found below.

F3 Austria Feature Race Result

2026 F3 Austria - Feature Race results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Noah Stromsted DEN TRIDENT 26 2 Ugo Ugochukwu USA Campos Racing +1.373s 3 Freddie Slater GBR TRIDENT +2.043s 4 Perdro Clerot BRA Rodin Motorsport +3.095s 5 Jin Nakamura JAP Hitech +4.066s 6 Taito Kato JAP ART Grand Prix +4.349s 7 Tuuka Taponen FIN MP Motorsport +5.340s 8 Hiyu Yamakoshi JAP Van Amersfoort Racing +5.809s 9 Nicola Lacorte ITA DAMS Lucas Oil +6.407s 10 Kanato Le JAP ART Grand Prix +7.675s 11 James Wharton AUS PREMA Racing +8.461s 12 Enzo Deligny FRA Van Amersfoort Racing +8.944s 13 Louis Sharp NZL PREMA Racing +9.509s 14 Matteo de Palo ITA TRIDENT +9.879s 15 Theophile Nael FRA Campos Racing +10.814s 16 Christian Ho SIN Rodin Motorsport +11.386s 17 Bruno Del Pino SPA Van Amersfoort Racing +12.176s 18 Ernesto Rivera MEX Campos Racing +12.582s 19 Salim Hanna COL AIX Racing +13.012s 20 Mattia Colnaghi ARG MP Motorsport +13.749s 21 Brando Badoer ITA Rodin Motorsport +14.819s 22 Alessandro Giusti FRA MP Motorsport +8.010s 23 Jose Garfias MEX PREMA Racing +18.300 24 Fionn McLaughlin IRE Hitech +20.828s 25 Gerrard Xie CHI DAMS Lucas Oil +21.737s 26 Nandhavud Bhirombhakdi THA DAMS Lucas Oil +24.100s DNF Woohyun Shin KOR Hitech DNF Fernando Barrichello BRA AIX Racing DNF Maciej Gladysz POL ART Grand Prix DNF Yevan David SRI AIX Racing

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F3 Austria Sprint Race Result