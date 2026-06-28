2026 Austria F3: Full results after penalties applied
Full results from round four of the 2026 Formula 3 season
Noah Stromsted and Ernesto Rivera took the top honours as Formula 3 visited Austria.
The Sprint Race was a rather sedate affair by F3 standards, with Rivera quickly making his way through the field to take the lead for Campos Racing.
The race was divided between those looking to save their tyres to the end, and those hoping that the rubber would cling on in the sweltering conditions.
Speaking in the cool-down room after the Saturday race, top three Rivera, Pedro Clerto, and Jin Nakamura were surprised at the lack of tyre problems, but conceded that the longer Feature Race could prove an issue.
However, this did not prove to be the case, possibly due to interventions from the Safety Car and Virtual Safety Car on Sunday, which allowed drivers to cool their tyres for a brief period.
Battles throughout the field raged, with Stromsted stealing in late on to take advantage of a gloves-off war between TRIDENT team-mate Freddie Slate and Ugo Ugochukwu after Jin Nakamura's bid for the victory faltered.
Slater and Ugochukwu both led on numerous occasions, but repeated contact in the closing laps, even after Stromsted had got past, kept the respective pit walls on the edge of their seats.
After the race, Alessandro Giusti was hit with a 10-second penalty for a starting infringement, dropping him to 22nd place.
The full results from both of the weekend's races can be found below.
F3 Austria Feature Race Result
|2026 F3 Austria - Feature Race results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Noah Stromsted
|DEN
|TRIDENT
|26
|2
|Ugo Ugochukwu
|USA
|Campos Racing
|+1.373s
|3
|Freddie Slater
|GBR
|TRIDENT
|+2.043s
|4
|Perdro Clerot
|BRA
|Rodin Motorsport
|+3.095s
|5
|Jin Nakamura
|JAP
|Hitech
|+4.066s
|6
|Taito Kato
|JAP
|ART Grand Prix
|+4.349s
|7
|Tuuka Taponen
|FIN
|MP Motorsport
|+5.340s
|8
|Hiyu Yamakoshi
|JAP
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+5.809s
|9
|Nicola Lacorte
|ITA
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+6.407s
|10
|Kanato Le
|JAP
|ART Grand Prix
|+7.675s
|11
|James Wharton
|AUS
|PREMA Racing
|+8.461s
|12
|Enzo Deligny
|FRA
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+8.944s
|13
|Louis Sharp
|NZL
|PREMA Racing
|+9.509s
|14
|Matteo de Palo
|ITA
|TRIDENT
|+9.879s
|15
|Theophile Nael
|FRA
|Campos Racing
|+10.814s
|16
|Christian Ho
|SIN
|Rodin Motorsport
|+11.386s
|17
|Bruno Del Pino
|SPA
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+12.176s
|18
|Ernesto Rivera
|MEX
|Campos Racing
|+12.582s
|19
|Salim Hanna
|COL
|AIX Racing
|+13.012s
|20
|Mattia Colnaghi
|ARG
|MP Motorsport
|+13.749s
|21
|Brando Badoer
|ITA
|Rodin Motorsport
|+14.819s
|22
|Alessandro Giusti
|FRA
|MP Motorsport
|+8.010s
|23
|Jose Garfias
|MEX
|PREMA Racing
|+18.300
|24
|Fionn McLaughlin
|IRE
|Hitech
|+20.828s
|25
|Gerrard Xie
|CHI
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+21.737s
|26
|Nandhavud Bhirombhakdi
|THA
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+24.100s
|DNF
|Woohyun Shin
|KOR
|Hitech
|DNF
|Fernando Barrichello
|BRA
|AIX Racing
|DNF
|Maciej Gladysz
|POL
|ART Grand Prix
|DNF
|Yevan David
|SRI
|AIX Racing
F3 Austria Sprint Race Result
|2026 F3 Austria - Sprint Race results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Ernesto Rivera
|MEX
|Campos Racing
|21
|2
|Perdro Clerot
|BRA
|Rodin Motorsport
|+1.787s
|3
|Jin Nakamura
|JAP
|Hitech
|+2.597s
|4
|James Wharton
|AUS
|PREMA Racing
|+2.823s
|5
|Noah Stromsted
|DEN
|TRIDENT
|+3.255s
|6
|Tuuka Taponen
|FIN
|MP Motorsport
|+4.131s
|7
|Taito Kato
|JAP
|ART Grand Prix
|+4.423s
|8
|Hiyu Yamakoshi
|JAP
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+4.946s
|9
|Ugo Ugochukwu
|USA
|Campos Racing
|+9.236s
|10
|Bruno Del Pino
|SPA
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+9.965s
|11
|Alessandro Giusti
|FRA
|MP Motorsport
|+10.544s
|12
|Nicola Lacorte
|ITA
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+11.084s
|13
|Maciej Gladysz
|POL
|ART Grand Prix
|+13.340s
|14
|Louis Sharp
|NZL
|PREMA Racing
|+13.736s
|15
|Theophile Nael
|FRA
|Campos Racing
|+14.089s
|16
|Gerrard Xie
|CHI
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+14.477s
|17
|Mattia Colnaghi
|ARG
|MP Motorsport
|+14.664s
|18
|Matteo de Palo
|ITA
|TRIDENT
|+14.891s
|19
|Yevan David
|SRI
|AIX Racing
|+21.172s
|20
|Enzo Deligny
|FRA
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+21.773s
|21
|Brando Badoer
|ITA
|Rodin Motorsport
|+22.831s
|22
|Christian Ho
|SIN
|Rodin Motorsport
|+23.483s
|23
|Fernando Barrichello
|BRA
|AIX Racing
|+24.975s
|24
|Jose Garfias
|MEX
|PREMA Racing
|+27.604s
|25
|Woohyun Shin
|KOR
|Hitech
|+28.007s
|26
|Salim Hanna
|COL
|AIX Racing
|+29.440s
|27
|Nandhavud Bhirombhakdi
|THA
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+35.099s
|28
|Fionn McLaughlin
|IRE
|Hitech
|+53.231s
|DNF
|Freddie Slater
|GBR
|TRIDENT
|DSQ
|Kanato Le
|JAP
|ART Grand Prix