Twenty-six Formula 3 drivers sanctioned in bizarre mix-up

The stewards were kept busy following the Formula 3 feature race at the Hungaroring, as 26 drivers were investigated over a single incident.

The F3 stewards are used to dealing with more than a handful of post-race investigations, as is often the way of things when junior drivers towards the start of their careers are involved. But this single incident at the Hungaroring rather took the biscuit.

In Formula 1, a safety car period will usually result in multiple teams gambling on a pit stop to fit fresh tyres, and gain a net advantage. However, pit stops are not part of an F3 weekend, with mandatory tyre changes only introduced in Formula 2.

Following a lap one incident, the safety car was deployed at the end of lap two on Sunday. Having made contact with Freddie Slater in a battle for the lead, Tukka Taponen entered the pits with a suspected right-rear puncture. Within the regulations, this is permitted.

Freddie Slater on top in F3 © XPB Images

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However, things got a little bit muddled as the rest of the field then proceeded to follow the leader into the pits. Unless instructed to do so - this instance only normally if the incident or debris is on the start straight - this is not permitted.

This resulted in the bizarre scenario where, post-race, other than the three drivers involved in the collision that had brought out the safety car, and Taponen, found themselves under the spotlight of the stewards.

Considering the mass confusion and lack of any sporting advantage gained, the stewards elected to reprimand the 26 drivers.

In the decision document, the stewards said: "Article 40.11 of the FIA Formula 3 Sporting Regulations states: “Other than when the cars and the safety car are required to use the pit lane, no car may enter the pits whilst the safety car is deployed unless it is for the purpose of changing damaged tyres, or a change of climatic conditions necessitates the use of a different specification of tyre or repairing a genuine accident damage.”

Nael in the pits © XPB Images

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"None of the exceptions permitted under Article 40.11 applied. The Stewards therefore determine that each driver breached Article 40.11 of the FIA Formula 3 Sporting Regulations.

"Ordinarily, such a breach, particularly if committed by one car or a limited number of cars, would warrant a more significant sporting penalty. However, the Stewards note that all the cars concerned entered the Pit Lane and that none stopped at their designated garage area, conducted a pit stop, or derived a sporting advantage.

"The Stewards consider these circumstances sufficiently mitigating to impose a Reprimand. This decision arises from the exceptional circumstances of this incident, which involved a collective failure by the drivers concerned. It should not be regarded as establishing a precedent. Any similar breach in the future will be assessed independently, having regard to its particular facts, circumstances, and sporting consequences."