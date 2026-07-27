2026 Hungary F3: Full results

Freddie Slater took to the top of the Formula 3 standings after scoring his first victory of the season in the Hungarian feature race.

Théophile Nael kept himself in title contention with two weekends remaining by winning a relatively calm sprint race on Saturday.

An opening lap clash between Gerrard Xie, Maciej Gladysz and Jin Nakamura saw the latter two drivers retire at Turn 2, while Xie was able to recovert to the pits with a puncture.

Following a brief safety car period, championship-chasing Ugo Ugo Chukwu made gains to fifth, but was hit with a time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, which ultimately dropped him out of the points.

Kanato Le and Ernesto Rivera completed the sprint race podium.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The feature race was saw Ugochukwu and Slater go head to head, with the pair tied on 104 points prior to the start.

An opening lap clash between Gerrard Xie, Maciej Gladysz and Jin Nakamura - yes, them again - saw the former two drivers retire on the spot, while the latter continued before stopping on the track.

With the safety car on the track, race leader Tuuka Taponen entered the pits to replace a puncture suffered through contact with Slater, but bizarrely, the entire field followed him through the pits.

Limiting his losses, this meant he finished the race in seventh, while 26 drivers were reprimanded for needlessly touring the pit lane.

Ugochukwu finished in second, with Brando Badoer third. Mattia Colnaghi was fourth for the fourth race in succession.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

F3 Hungary Feature Race Result

2026 F3 Hungary - Feature Race results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Freddie Slater GBR TRIDENT 24 Laps 2 Ugo Ugochukwu USA Campos Racing +1.484s 3 Brando Badoer ITA Rodin Motorsport +3.098s 4 Mattia Colnaghi ARG MP Motorsport +3.380s 5 Tuuka Taponen FIN MP Motorsport +5.973s 6 Ernesto Rivera MEX Campos Racing +6.830s 7 James Wharton AUS PREMA Racing +9.851s 8 Louis Sharp NZL PREMA Racing +12.654s 9 Christian Ho SIN Rodin Motorsport +13.192s 10 Hiyu Yamakoshi JAP Van Amersfoort Racing +13.382s 11 Jose Garfias MEX PREMA Racing +14.011s 12 Noah Stromsted DEN TRIDENT +14.554s 13 Taito Kato JAP ART Grand Prix +14.902s 14 Bruno Del Pino SPA Van Amersfoort Racing +15.568s 15 Perdro Clerot BRA Rodin Motorsport +15.821s 16 Fionn McLaughlin IRE Hitech +16.326s 17 Alessandro Giusti FRA MP Motorsport +16.924s 18 Nicola Lacorte ITA DAMS Lucas Oil +19.158s 19 Nandhavud Bhirombhakdi THA DAMS Lucas Oil +19.748s 20 Theophile Nael FRA Campos Racing +20.607s 21 Matteo de Palo ITA TRIDENT +21.261s 22 Woohyun Shin KOR Hitech +21.894s 23 Yevan David SRI AIX Racing +28.042s DNF Enzo Deligny FRA Van Amersfoort Racing DNF Fernando Barrichello BRA AIX Racing DNF Kanato Le JAP ART Grand Prix DNF Salim Hanna COL AIX Racing DNF Jin Nakamura JAP Hitech DNF Gerrard Xie CHI DAMS Lucas Oil DNF Maciej Gladysz POL ART Grand Prix

F3 Hungary Sprint Race Result