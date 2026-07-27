2026 Hungary F3: Full results
Full results from round seven of the 2026 Formula 3 season
Freddie Slater took to the top of the Formula 3 standings after scoring his first victory of the season in the Hungarian feature race.
Théophile Nael kept himself in title contention with two weekends remaining by winning a relatively calm sprint race on Saturday.
An opening lap clash between Gerrard Xie, Maciej Gladysz and Jin Nakamura saw the latter two drivers retire at Turn 2, while Xie was able to recovert to the pits with a puncture.
Following a brief safety car period, championship-chasing Ugo Ugo Chukwu made gains to fifth, but was hit with a time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, which ultimately dropped him out of the points.
Kanato Le and Ernesto Rivera completed the sprint race podium.
The feature race was saw Ugochukwu and Slater go head to head, with the pair tied on 104 points prior to the start.
An opening lap clash between Gerrard Xie, Maciej Gladysz and Jin Nakamura - yes, them again - saw the former two drivers retire on the spot, while the latter continued before stopping on the track.
With the safety car on the track, race leader Tuuka Taponen entered the pits to replace a puncture suffered through contact with Slater, but bizarrely, the entire field followed him through the pits.
Limiting his losses, this meant he finished the race in seventh, while 26 drivers were reprimanded for needlessly touring the pit lane.
Ugochukwu finished in second, with Brando Badoer third. Mattia Colnaghi was fourth for the fourth race in succession.
F3 Hungary Feature Race Result
|2026 F3 Hungary - Feature Race results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Freddie Slater
|GBR
|TRIDENT
|24 Laps
|2
|Ugo Ugochukwu
|USA
|Campos Racing
|+1.484s
|3
|Brando Badoer
|ITA
|Rodin Motorsport
|+3.098s
|4
|Mattia Colnaghi
|ARG
|MP Motorsport
|+3.380s
|5
|Tuuka Taponen
|FIN
|MP Motorsport
|+5.973s
|6
|Ernesto Rivera
|MEX
|Campos Racing
|+6.830s
|7
|James Wharton
|AUS
|PREMA Racing
|+9.851s
|8
|Louis Sharp
|NZL
|PREMA Racing
|+12.654s
|9
|Christian Ho
|SIN
|Rodin Motorsport
|+13.192s
|10
|Hiyu Yamakoshi
|JAP
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+13.382s
|11
|Jose Garfias
|MEX
|PREMA Racing
|+14.011s
|12
|Noah Stromsted
|DEN
|TRIDENT
|+14.554s
|13
|Taito Kato
|JAP
|ART Grand Prix
|+14.902s
|14
|Bruno Del Pino
|SPA
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+15.568s
|15
|Perdro Clerot
|BRA
|Rodin Motorsport
|+15.821s
|16
|Fionn McLaughlin
|IRE
|Hitech
|+16.326s
|17
|Alessandro Giusti
|FRA
|MP Motorsport
|+16.924s
|18
|Nicola Lacorte
|ITA
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+19.158s
|19
|Nandhavud Bhirombhakdi
|THA
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+19.748s
|20
|Theophile Nael
|FRA
|Campos Racing
|+20.607s
|21
|Matteo de Palo
|ITA
|TRIDENT
|+21.261s
|22
|Woohyun Shin
|KOR
|Hitech
|+21.894s
|23
|Yevan David
|SRI
|AIX Racing
|+28.042s
|DNF
|Enzo Deligny
|FRA
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|DNF
|Fernando Barrichello
|BRA
|AIX Racing
|DNF
|Kanato Le
|JAP
|ART Grand Prix
|DNF
|Salim Hanna
|COL
|AIX Racing
|DNF
|Jin Nakamura
|JAP
|Hitech
|DNF
|Gerrard Xie
|CHI
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|DNF
|Maciej Gladysz
|POL
|ART Grand Prix
F3 Hungary Sprint Race Result
|2026 F3 Hungary - Sprint Race results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Theophile Nael
|FRA
|Campos Racing
|19 Laps
|2
|Kanato Le
|JAP
|ART Grand Prix
|+2.715s
|3
|Ernesto Rivera
|MEX
|Campos Racing
|+3.839s
|4
|Mattia Colnaghi
|ARG
|MP Motorsport
|+4.126s
|5
|Brando Badoer
|ITA
|Rodin Motorsport
|+6.198s
|6
|Tuuka Taponen
|FIN
|MP Motorsport
|+8.030s
|7
|Nicola Lacorte
|ITA
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+13.283s
|8
|James Wharton
|AUS
|PREMA Racing
|+15.298s
|9
|Fernando Barrichello
|BRA
|AIX Racing
|+15.690s
|10
|Freddie Slater
|GBR
|TRIDENT
|+17.164s
|11
|Yevan David
|SRI
|AIX Racing
|+18.802s
|12
|Louis Sharp
|NZL
|PREMA Racing
|+19.375s
|13
|Alessandro Giusti
|FRA
|MP Motorsport
|+19.760s
|14
|Taito Kato
|JAP
|ART Grand Prix
|+20.238s
|15
|Jose Garfias
|MEX
|PREMA Racing
|+20.551s
|16
|Enzo Deligny
|FRA
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+20.899s
|17
|Ugo Ugochukwu
|USA
|Campos Racing
|+21.385s
|18
|Bruno Del Pino
|SPA
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+21.572s
|19
|Fionn McLaughlin
|IRE
|Hitech
|+22.014s
|20
|Noah Stromsted
|DEN
|TRIDENT
|+22.277s
|21
|Perdro Clerot
|BRA
|Rodin Motorsport
|+22.717s
|22
|Christian Ho
|SIN
|Rodin Motorsport
|+23.198s
|23
|Woohyun Shin
|KOR
|Hitech
|+23.810s
|24
|Salim Hanna
|COL
|AIX Racing
|+24.570s
|25
|Nandhavud Bhirombhakdi
|THA
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+24.870s
|26
|Hiyu Yamakoshi
|JAP
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+25.430s
|27
|Matteo de Palo
|ITA
|TRIDENT
|+30.982s
|28
|Gerrard Xie
|CHI
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+37.156s
|DNF
|Maciej Gladysz
|POL
|ART Grand Prix
|DNF
|Jin Nakamura
|JAP
|Hitech