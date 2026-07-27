2026 Hungary F3: Full results

Full results from round seven of the 2026 Formula 3 season

Freddie Slater on top in F3
Freddie Slater on top in F3
© XPB Images

Freddie Slater took to the top of the Formula 3 standings after scoring his first victory of the season in the Hungarian feature race.

Théophile Nael kept himself in title contention with two weekends remaining by winning a relatively calm sprint race on Saturday. 

An opening lap clash between Gerrard Xie, Maciej Gladysz and Jin Nakamura saw the latter two drivers retire at Turn 2, while Xie was able to recovert to the pits with a puncture. 

Following a brief safety car period, championship-chasing Ugo Ugo Chukwu made gains to fifth, but was hit with a time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, which ultimately dropped him out of the points.

Kanato Le and Ernesto Rivera completed the sprint race podium. 

The feature race was saw Ugochukwu and Slater go head to head, with the pair tied on 104 points prior to the start. 

An opening lap clash between Gerrard Xie, Maciej Gladysz and Jin Nakamura - yes, them again -  saw the former two drivers retire on the spot, while the latter continued before stopping on the track.

With the safety car on the track, race leader Tuuka Taponen entered the pits to replace a puncture suffered through contact with Slater, but bizarrely, the entire field followed him through the pits. 

Limiting his losses, this meant he finished the race in seventh, while 26 drivers were reprimanded for needlessly touring the pit lane. 

Ugochukwu finished in second, with Brando Badoer third. Mattia Colnaghi was fourth for the fourth race in succession. 

F3 Hungary Feature Race Result

2026 F3 Hungary - Feature Race results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Freddie SlaterGBRTRIDENT24 Laps
2Ugo UgochukwuUSACampos Racing+1.484s
3Brando BadoerITARodin Motorsport+3.098s
4Mattia ColnaghiARGMP Motorsport+3.380s
5Tuuka TaponenFINMP Motorsport+5.973s
6Ernesto RiveraMEXCampos Racing+6.830s
7James WhartonAUSPREMA Racing+9.851s
8Louis SharpNZLPREMA Racing+12.654s
9Christian HoSINRodin Motorsport+13.192s
10Hiyu YamakoshiJAPVan Amersfoort Racing+13.382s
11Jose GarfiasMEXPREMA Racing+14.011s
12Noah StromstedDENTRIDENT+14.554s
13Taito KatoJAPART Grand Prix+14.902s
14Bruno Del PinoSPAVan Amersfoort Racing+15.568s
15Perdro ClerotBRARodin Motorsport+15.821s
16Fionn McLaughlinIREHitech+16.326s
17Alessandro GiustiFRAMP Motorsport+16.924s
18Nicola LacorteITADAMS Lucas Oil+19.158s
19Nandhavud BhirombhakdiTHADAMS Lucas Oil+19.748s
20Theophile NaelFRACampos Racing+20.607s
21Matteo de PaloITATRIDENT+21.261s
22Woohyun ShinKORHitech+21.894s
23Yevan DavidSRIAIX Racing+28.042s
DNFEnzo DelignyFRAVan Amersfoort Racing 
DNFFernando BarrichelloBRAAIX Racing 
DNFKanato LeJAPART Grand Prix 
DNFSalim HannaCOLAIX Racing 
DNFJin NakamuraJAPHitech 
DNFGerrard XieCHIDAMS Lucas Oil 
DNFMaciej GladyszPOLART Grand Prix 

F3 Hungary Sprint Race Result

2026 F3 Hungary - Sprint Race results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Theophile NaelFRACampos Racing19 Laps
2Kanato LeJAPART Grand Prix+2.715s
3Ernesto RiveraMEXCampos Racing+3.839s
4Mattia ColnaghiARGMP Motorsport+4.126s
5Brando BadoerITARodin Motorsport+6.198s
6Tuuka TaponenFINMP Motorsport+8.030s
7Nicola LacorteITADAMS Lucas Oil+13.283s
8James WhartonAUSPREMA Racing+15.298s
9Fernando BarrichelloBRAAIX Racing+15.690s
10Freddie SlaterGBRTRIDENT+17.164s
11Yevan DavidSRIAIX Racing+18.802s
12Louis SharpNZLPREMA Racing+19.375s
13Alessandro GiustiFRAMP Motorsport+19.760s
14Taito KatoJAPART Grand Prix+20.238s
15Jose GarfiasMEXPREMA Racing+20.551s
16Enzo DelignyFRAVan Amersfoort Racing+20.899s
17Ugo UgochukwuUSACampos Racing+21.385s
18Bruno Del PinoSPAVan Amersfoort Racing+21.572s
19Fionn McLaughlinIREHitech+22.014s
20Noah StromstedDENTRIDENT+22.277s
21Perdro ClerotBRARodin Motorsport+22.717s
22Christian HoSINRodin Motorsport+23.198s
23Woohyun ShinKORHitech+23.810s
24Salim HannaCOLAIX Racing+24.570s
25Nandhavud BhirombhakdiTHADAMS Lucas Oil+24.870s
26Hiyu YamakoshiJAPVan Amersfoort Racing+25.430s
27Matteo de PaloITATRIDENT+30.982s
28Gerrard XieCHIDAMS Lucas Oil+37.156s
DNFMaciej GladyszPOLART Grand Prix 
DNFJin NakamuraJAPHitech 

 

Tags:

F3
2026
Hungary
2026 Hungary F3: Full results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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