Former Formula 3 driver dies aged 21

Former F3 driver Zdeněk Chovanec has died aged 21.

Zdeněk Chovanec
Zdeněk Chovanec

Former Formula 3 driver Zdeněk Chovanec has passed away at the age of 21. 

Chovanec died on 18 July and his death was announced by the official F3 championship on Thursday morning. 

No cause of death has been disclosed. 

“Everyone at FIA Formula 3 is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Zdeněk Chovanec, who competed in the Championship in 2021 and 2022,” a statement from the F3 championship read. 

“Our thoughts are with Zdeněk’s family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.” 

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Chovanec, who was born in 2004 in Venezuela, contested the F3 championship with the Charouz Racing System team in 2021 and 2022. 

He scored no points during his tired F3 stint and scored a best finish of 20th at Zandvoort and Sochi in 2021. 

Chovanec stepped away from racing in late 2024 due to “personal issues”, though he did take part in a one-off test with Fast Track Racing at Daytona in the ARCA Menards Series. 

Prior to racing in F3, Chovanec competed in the Euroformula Open Championship, as well as the Italian and UAE Formula 4 championships. 

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“The FIA is deeply saddened by the passing of Zdeněk Chovanec, who completed in the FIA Formula 3 Championship back in 2021-2022,” an FIA statement read. 

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Zdeněk’s family and friends.”

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F3
Former Formula 3 driver dies aged 21
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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