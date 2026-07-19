2026 Belgium F3: Full results

Full results from round six of the 2026 Formula 3 season

Rivera at Spa
Rivera at Spa
© XPB Images

Enzo Rivera took his first feature race of the 2026 Formula 3 season as Freddie Slater closed the gap in the championship battle at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Spa-Francorchamps weekend saw the championship picture change dramatically as points leader Ugo Ugochukwu endured a nightmare pair of races, as he failed to score in either outing. 

In the sprint race, the American driver finished a lap down after an opening lap collision with rival Slater, which caused to the latter to retire on the spot, while the former was able to pit to repair damage.

This allowed Hitech driver Jin Nakamura to take the victory, after absorbing race-long pressure from Rodin drivers Brando Badoer and Perdro Clerot.

Ugochukwu's feature race again suffered through lap one drama, and although he was able to recover briefly to the points positions, he ultimately dropped to 21st place. 

Ernesto Rivera took full advantage, waiting behind Hiyu Yamakoshi and Slater until the closing stages, when the Mexican made his move and took the lead. He becomes only the second driver to take multiple victories this term, alongside Ugochukwu. 

The full results can be found below.

F3 Belgium Feature Race Result

2026 F3 Belgium - Feature Race results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Ernesto RiveraMEXCampos Racing15 laps
2Hiyu YamakoshiJAPVan Amersfoort Racing+1.685s
3Freddie SlaterGBRTRIDENT+4.453s
4Mattia ColnaghiARGMP Motorsport+4.927s
5Maciej GladyszPOLART Grand Prix+5.337s
6Taito KatoJAPART Grand Prix+7.815s
7Tuuka TaponenFINMP Motorsport+9.054s
8Jin NakamuraJAPHitech+9.379s
9Alessandro GiustiFRAMP Motorsport+10.652s
10Brando BadoerITARodin Motorsport+11.196s
11Noah StromstedDENTRIDENT+12.524s
12Nicola LacorteITADAMS Lucas Oil+12.840s
13Bruno Del PinoSPAVan Amersfoort Racing+13.427s
14Perdro ClerotBRARodin Motorsport+14.113s
15Fionn McLaughlinIREHitech+14.645s
16Theophile NaelFRACampos Racing+17.529s
17Louis SharpNZLPREMA Racing+19.587s
18James WhartonAUSPREMA Racing+22.105s
19Kanato LeJAPART Grand Prix+22.770s
20Woohyun ShinKORHitech+23.183s
21Ugo UgochukwuUSACampos Racing+24.413s
22Gerrard XieCHIDAMS Lucas Oil+24.958s
23Jose GarfiasMEXPREMA Racing+25.060s
24Enzo DelignyFRAVan Amersfoort Racing+27.522s
25Christian HoSINRodin Motorsport+29.078s
26Ricardo EscottoMEXAIX Racing+32.160s
DNFFernando BarrichelloBRAAIX Racing 
DNFMatteo de PaloITATRIDENT 
DNFYevan DavidSRIAIX Racing 
DNFNandhavud BhirombhakdiTHADAMS Lucas Oil 

F3 Belgium Sprint Race Result

2026 F3 Belgium - Sprint Race results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Jin NakamuraJAPHitech12 laps
2Brando BadoerITARodin Motorsport+0.978s
3Perdro ClerotBRARodin Motorsport+1.459s
4Mattia ColnaghiARGMP Motorsport+3.053s
5Taito KatoJAPART Grand Prix+3.370s
6Theophile NaelFRACampos Racing+3.730s
7Tuuka TaponenFINMP Motorsport+3.996s
8Ernesto RiveraMEXCampos Racing+4.514s
9Alessandro GiustiFRAMP Motorsport+4.966s
10Noah StromstedDENTRIDENT+5.657s
11Christian HoSINRodin Motorsport+6.239s
12Maciej GladyszPOLART Grand Prix+6.840s
13Louis SharpNZLPREMA Racing+7.816s
14Nicola LacorteITADAMS Lucas Oil+7.856s
15Bruno Del PinoSPAVan Amersfoort Racing+8.234s
16Yevan DavidSRIAIX Racing+9.957s
17Enzo DelignyFRAVan Amersfoort Racing+10.138s
18Kanato LeJAPART Grand Prix+10.282s
19Jose GarfiasMEXPREMA Racing+11.209s
20Fernando BarrichelloBRAAIX Racing+11.442s
21Gerrard XieCHIDAMS Lucas Oil+12.191s
22Ricardo EscottoMEXAIX Racing+13.586s
23Fionn McLaughlinIREHitech+13.842s
24Woohyun ShinKORHitech+14.860s
25Nandhavud BhirombhakdiTHADAMS Lucas Oil+16.148s
26Hiyu YamakoshiJAPVan Amersfoort Racing+16.890s
27James WhartonAUSPREMA Racing+28.983s
28Matteo de PaloITATRIDENT+32.558s
29Ugo UgochukwuUSACampos Racing+1 lap
DNFFreddie SlaterGBRTRIDENT 

Tags:

F3
2026
Belgium
2026 Belgium F3: Full results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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