2026 Belgium F3: Full results

Enzo Rivera took his first feature race of the 2026 Formula 3 season as Freddie Slater closed the gap in the championship battle at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Spa-Francorchamps weekend saw the championship picture change dramatically as points leader Ugo Ugochukwu endured a nightmare pair of races, as he failed to score in either outing.

In the sprint race, the American driver finished a lap down after an opening lap collision with rival Slater, which caused to the latter to retire on the spot, while the former was able to pit to repair damage.

This allowed Hitech driver Jin Nakamura to take the victory, after absorbing race-long pressure from Rodin drivers Brando Badoer and Perdro Clerot.

Ugochukwu's feature race again suffered through lap one drama, and although he was able to recover briefly to the points positions, he ultimately dropped to 21st place.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Ernesto Rivera took full advantage, waiting behind Hiyu Yamakoshi and Slater until the closing stages, when the Mexican made his move and took the lead. He becomes only the second driver to take multiple victories this term, alongside Ugochukwu.

The full results can be found below.

F3 Belgium Feature Race Result

2026 F3 Belgium - Feature Race results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Ernesto Rivera MEX Campos Racing 15 laps 2 Hiyu Yamakoshi JAP Van Amersfoort Racing +1.685s 3 Freddie Slater GBR TRIDENT +4.453s 4 Mattia Colnaghi ARG MP Motorsport +4.927s 5 Maciej Gladysz POL ART Grand Prix +5.337s 6 Taito Kato JAP ART Grand Prix +7.815s 7 Tuuka Taponen FIN MP Motorsport +9.054s 8 Jin Nakamura JAP Hitech +9.379s 9 Alessandro Giusti FRA MP Motorsport +10.652s 10 Brando Badoer ITA Rodin Motorsport +11.196s 11 Noah Stromsted DEN TRIDENT +12.524s 12 Nicola Lacorte ITA DAMS Lucas Oil +12.840s 13 Bruno Del Pino SPA Van Amersfoort Racing +13.427s 14 Perdro Clerot BRA Rodin Motorsport +14.113s 15 Fionn McLaughlin IRE Hitech +14.645s 16 Theophile Nael FRA Campos Racing +17.529s 17 Louis Sharp NZL PREMA Racing +19.587s 18 James Wharton AUS PREMA Racing +22.105s 19 Kanato Le JAP ART Grand Prix +22.770s 20 Woohyun Shin KOR Hitech +23.183s 21 Ugo Ugochukwu USA Campos Racing +24.413s 22 Gerrard Xie CHI DAMS Lucas Oil +24.958s 23 Jose Garfias MEX PREMA Racing +25.060s 24 Enzo Deligny FRA Van Amersfoort Racing +27.522s 25 Christian Ho SIN Rodin Motorsport +29.078s 26 Ricardo Escotto MEX AIX Racing +32.160s DNF Fernando Barrichello BRA AIX Racing DNF Matteo de Palo ITA TRIDENT DNF Yevan David SRI AIX Racing DNF Nandhavud Bhirombhakdi THA DAMS Lucas Oil

F3 Belgium Sprint Race Result