2026 Belgium F3: Full results
Full results from round six of the 2026 Formula 3 season
Enzo Rivera took his first feature race of the 2026 Formula 3 season as Freddie Slater closed the gap in the championship battle at the Belgian Grand Prix.
The Spa-Francorchamps weekend saw the championship picture change dramatically as points leader Ugo Ugochukwu endured a nightmare pair of races, as he failed to score in either outing.
In the sprint race, the American driver finished a lap down after an opening lap collision with rival Slater, which caused to the latter to retire on the spot, while the former was able to pit to repair damage.
This allowed Hitech driver Jin Nakamura to take the victory, after absorbing race-long pressure from Rodin drivers Brando Badoer and Perdro Clerot.
Ugochukwu's feature race again suffered through lap one drama, and although he was able to recover briefly to the points positions, he ultimately dropped to 21st place.
Ernesto Rivera took full advantage, waiting behind Hiyu Yamakoshi and Slater until the closing stages, when the Mexican made his move and took the lead. He becomes only the second driver to take multiple victories this term, alongside Ugochukwu.
The full results can be found below.
F3 Belgium Feature Race Result
|2026 F3 Belgium - Feature Race results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Ernesto Rivera
|MEX
|Campos Racing
|15 laps
|2
|Hiyu Yamakoshi
|JAP
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+1.685s
|3
|Freddie Slater
|GBR
|TRIDENT
|+4.453s
|4
|Mattia Colnaghi
|ARG
|MP Motorsport
|+4.927s
|5
|Maciej Gladysz
|POL
|ART Grand Prix
|+5.337s
|6
|Taito Kato
|JAP
|ART Grand Prix
|+7.815s
|7
|Tuuka Taponen
|FIN
|MP Motorsport
|+9.054s
|8
|Jin Nakamura
|JAP
|Hitech
|+9.379s
|9
|Alessandro Giusti
|FRA
|MP Motorsport
|+10.652s
|10
|Brando Badoer
|ITA
|Rodin Motorsport
|+11.196s
|11
|Noah Stromsted
|DEN
|TRIDENT
|+12.524s
|12
|Nicola Lacorte
|ITA
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+12.840s
|13
|Bruno Del Pino
|SPA
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+13.427s
|14
|Perdro Clerot
|BRA
|Rodin Motorsport
|+14.113s
|15
|Fionn McLaughlin
|IRE
|Hitech
|+14.645s
|16
|Theophile Nael
|FRA
|Campos Racing
|+17.529s
|17
|Louis Sharp
|NZL
|PREMA Racing
|+19.587s
|18
|James Wharton
|AUS
|PREMA Racing
|+22.105s
|19
|Kanato Le
|JAP
|ART Grand Prix
|+22.770s
|20
|Woohyun Shin
|KOR
|Hitech
|+23.183s
|21
|Ugo Ugochukwu
|USA
|Campos Racing
|+24.413s
|22
|Gerrard Xie
|CHI
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+24.958s
|23
|Jose Garfias
|MEX
|PREMA Racing
|+25.060s
|24
|Enzo Deligny
|FRA
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+27.522s
|25
|Christian Ho
|SIN
|Rodin Motorsport
|+29.078s
|26
|Ricardo Escotto
|MEX
|AIX Racing
|+32.160s
|DNF
|Fernando Barrichello
|BRA
|AIX Racing
|DNF
|Matteo de Palo
|ITA
|TRIDENT
|DNF
|Yevan David
|SRI
|AIX Racing
|DNF
|Nandhavud Bhirombhakdi
|THA
|DAMS Lucas Oil
F3 Belgium Sprint Race Result
|2026 F3 Belgium - Sprint Race results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Jin Nakamura
|JAP
|Hitech
|12 laps
|2
|Brando Badoer
|ITA
|Rodin Motorsport
|+0.978s
|3
|Perdro Clerot
|BRA
|Rodin Motorsport
|+1.459s
|4
|Mattia Colnaghi
|ARG
|MP Motorsport
|+3.053s
|5
|Taito Kato
|JAP
|ART Grand Prix
|+3.370s
|6
|Theophile Nael
|FRA
|Campos Racing
|+3.730s
|7
|Tuuka Taponen
|FIN
|MP Motorsport
|+3.996s
|8
|Ernesto Rivera
|MEX
|Campos Racing
|+4.514s
|9
|Alessandro Giusti
|FRA
|MP Motorsport
|+4.966s
|10
|Noah Stromsted
|DEN
|TRIDENT
|+5.657s
|11
|Christian Ho
|SIN
|Rodin Motorsport
|+6.239s
|12
|Maciej Gladysz
|POL
|ART Grand Prix
|+6.840s
|13
|Louis Sharp
|NZL
|PREMA Racing
|+7.816s
|14
|Nicola Lacorte
|ITA
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+7.856s
|15
|Bruno Del Pino
|SPA
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+8.234s
|16
|Yevan David
|SRI
|AIX Racing
|+9.957s
|17
|Enzo Deligny
|FRA
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+10.138s
|18
|Kanato Le
|JAP
|ART Grand Prix
|+10.282s
|19
|Jose Garfias
|MEX
|PREMA Racing
|+11.209s
|20
|Fernando Barrichello
|BRA
|AIX Racing
|+11.442s
|21
|Gerrard Xie
|CHI
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+12.191s
|22
|Ricardo Escotto
|MEX
|AIX Racing
|+13.586s
|23
|Fionn McLaughlin
|IRE
|Hitech
|+13.842s
|24
|Woohyun Shin
|KOR
|Hitech
|+14.860s
|25
|Nandhavud Bhirombhakdi
|THA
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+16.148s
|26
|Hiyu Yamakoshi
|JAP
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+16.890s
|27
|James Wharton
|AUS
|PREMA Racing
|+28.983s
|28
|Matteo de Palo
|ITA
|TRIDENT
|+32.558s
|29
|Ugo Ugochukwu
|USA
|Campos Racing
|+1 lap
|DNF
|Freddie Slater
|GBR
|TRIDENT