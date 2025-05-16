Oliver Rowland praises updated Tokyo FE track: It rewards bravery

Oliver Rowland says Formula E’s revised track for the Tokyo E-Prix “rewards bravery”, as he continues his preparations for Nissan’s home race this weekend.

Formula E is returning to Japan after a successful inaugural race last year, with the Tokyo Street Circuit hosting a pair of races on 17-18 May.

The track has undergone minor changes based on the feedback received in 2024, with the much-maligned Turn 3 most notably reprofiled after several cars reported damage by going over the bumps.

Other tweaks include the removal of the chicane at Turn 16 - which was added at the last minute in 2024 - and the widening of the track in certain places.

Championship leader Rowland said he is a fan of the tight and twisty Tokyo circuit, which he finds both challenging and rewarding as a driver.

“Honestly it's a track that I really really like,” said the Briton, who finished second in Tokyo last year.

“It's pretty tight and technical and kind of rewards bravery in some places. It's a circuit that I enjoy driving on.

“Obviously, they have changed Turn 2 and Turn 3 a bit which should help with the big jumps we were getting last year.

“But the new section and the last part of the track also adds an element of bravery and complexity. I'm really looking forward to going out on track.

“Honestly, thinking ahead and doing the track walk this morning and looking at the amount of white lines that are on track when it rains tomorrow, it could be pretty sketchy but it's the same for everybody.”

Reigning Formula E champion Pascal Wehrlein also echoed Rowland's positive sentiment regarding the updated Tokyo layout, saying driving around the track will be a “lot more fun” now.

“I think the changes we have made for this year are definitely going in the right direction,” he said.

“The track is still quite low-speed and very twisty but by removing the chicane in the last sector and making this quite a fast corner now, the track is going to be a lot more fun. But it's rather a twisty track than a very fast one.”

Although the first major international street race in Japan was hailed as a success, overtaking proved to be tough around the Tokyo track last year.

However, Wehrlein is confident that there will be more opportunities to pass other cars this year, with Gen3 Evo cars equipped with an all-wheel drive (AWD) mode that can be used during race starts and Attack Mode.

“Definitely overtaking will be easier this season,” he said. “Just because of that reason that with the four-wheel drive, we have a lot more traction.

“But that means obviously the car ahead has not to be in four-wheel drive, so strategically it will be very important to make the right calls at the right time.”

Heavy rain is forecast in Tokyo on Saturday, which could disrupt the schedule for the opening leg of the doubleheader.