Fire erupts in business park that houses McLaren Formula E team

A business park that serves as the home of McLaren’s Formula E team has been damaged after a fire erupted on the premises on Thursday evening.

Although the blaze is now under control after 10 fire and rescue crews were sent, the facility will remain closed over the weekend.

Two firefighters and a member of the public, described as a “close friend of the site”, died while putting out the blaze, according to an official statement from Bicester Motion.

Two other firefighters suffered injuries and are currently being treated at a hospital.

McLaren’s Formula E team is based out of the former RAF site in Oxfordshire, with the business park also serving as headquarters for dozens of other automotive and engineering businesses.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been confirmed and it remains unclear which companies have been directly affected by the incident.

McLaren, which is competing in the Tokyo E-Prix in Japan this weekend, issued a statement in response to the tragedy.

"We are extremely saddened to hear about the fatalities and injuries as a result of the fire at Bicester Motion last night," it said.

"We are immensely grateful for the bravery and commitment of the Emergency Services, and our thoughts are with the families at this difficult time."

Bicester Motion added: "We are deeply saddened to share the tragic news that two firefighters and a close friend of the site have lost their lives.

"There are no words at times like this but our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. We pray for the two firefighters in hospital.

"The bravery shown by the emergency services teams has been overwhelming. We are grateful for all the support and especially the exceptional work by all in such unprecedented circumstances.

"The strength and kindness of the Bicester community, of which we are proud members, has truly shown itself."