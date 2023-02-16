Tony Kanaan to Retire From IndyCar After Indianapolis 500

When Tony Kanaan finishes his 22nd Indianapolis 500 this May, the checkered flag will be quite symbolic. It is only fitting that his career comes to a close at Indy, which has become home.

Kanaan will make his final voyage around the yard of bricks with his sixth different team, but also one of the strongest in the paddock. The Arrow McLaren squad will have two Indy 500 winners in their stable of four cars, but one of them is synonymous with this iconic event.

Ten years ago, all seemed right with the world. Jimmie Johnson was a Daytona 500 winner, the Red Sox claimed another World Series, LeBron James was a champion, and Tiger Woods was back! The sports industry experienced some monumental moments that year (Iron Bowl, NBA Finals, Super Bowl) but none may have been bigger than Kanaan finally winning the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

After coming close so many times, the popular Brazilian broke through in 2013 and celebrated the victory with his KV Racing team. Kanaan has experienced nearly every emotion a driver could go through at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and it all came to a head when he got his glass of milk in his 12th start at Indy.

It looked as though Kanaan might become a two-time winner last year, but it was another 3rd place finish for the fan favorite. His strong month of May has led him to Zak Brown, who was eager to add the legend to his talented team. With Kanaan and Rossi in the fold, all four McLaren drivers finished inside the top-five in the race last year.

This organization obviously knows the value that Kanaan brings to the table. He is certainly capable of winning the race himself, but he is also a sensational teammate. Whatever he learns inside the car, he will share with the rest of the team. The results reflect that, too.

In 2005 Tony started on pole and led 54 laps in the race. His teammate and good friend Dan Wheldon went on to win that day. Two years later, Kanaan started 2nd and led 83 of the 200 laps. Another teammate, and good friend Dario Franchitti went on to win that race. Just last year, Kanaan was one of the fastest drivers in the field and led laps after starting in Row 2. Yet again, his teammate was able to drink the milk in victory circle.

Jimmie Johnson had a fantastic month of May last year, due in large part to the help of his teammate. "Tony was a huge part of that deal happening for me," Johnson said. "The split season, then his willingness to allow me to race the ovals. He’s been a friend in so many ways. I know the general public hasn’t been able to see a lot of that, but I’m very thankful for our friendship, and his understanding."

Kanaan has earned 12 top-ten finishes in his 21 starts. He has led 352 career laps, which puts him 14th all-time, and he has led laps in 15 of his starts, which is tied (Dixon) for the most races led in Indy 500 history. At age 48, a win later this month would make Kanaan the oldest winner in Indy 500 history.

Retirement is a word that no driver ever wants to talk about, but Tony faced it head-on yesterday at IMS. "It's been a wonderful journey but I'm going to miss it every day of my life. I miss it now, but I'm at peace in my decision. I think I've had a great career and I have a really good shot of winning this thing."

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a place where the “ups and downs” are magnified a million times over. Immortality is sculpted in silver, and only once a year. There is risk and danger for every driver, but glory for one. Kanaan had his milk one decade ago, and wants another taste.

His talent is undeniable. His experience is invaluable. Kanaan has driven 9,378 miles in his 21 career starts at Indianapolis.

Five hundred more to go.