How to watch IndyCar $1m Challenge qualifying today: Live stream here

This is how to watch 2024 IndyCar $1m Challenge at Thermal Club on March 22-24 from anywhere - including ways to get a free IndyCar $1m Challenge at Thermal Club live stream. We’ve also listed the IndyCar $1m Challenge at Thermal Club start times below.

There are no points on offer, but big money instead!

The overall purse is $1.756 million.

The winner of the race will pocket $500,000.

Runner-up wins $350,000,

Third place earns $250,000

Fourth place claims $100,000.

Fifth place will receive $50,000

All other participants getting $23,000 each

“At the end of the day, having no points (awarded) to win means having no points to lose,” Townsend Bell said.

“I’m not sure in the current era (of the sport) we’ve ever seen what happens in that format, and that’s the curiosity for all of us. None of us as we sit here today can tell you with any certainty how that will play out from a racing standpoint. I also think that’s the reason why so many are curious to watch, along with me, and see what the results are.”

HOW TO WATCH INDYCAR $1M CHALLENGE FROM ANYWHERE

NASCAR AT INDYCAR $1M CHALLENGE START TIMES (EASTERN TIME)

Friday March 22

12pm - Open Test Session 1

5pm - Open Test Session 2

Saturday March 23

12pm - Open Test Session 3

4pm - Open Test Session 4

8pm - Qualifications Group 1

8.27pm - Qualifications Group 2

Sunday March 24

12.15pm - Heat Race 1

12.45pm - Heat Race 2

1.50pm - All Star Race

HOW TO WATCH INDYCAR $1M CHALLENGE IN THE USA

The broadcast home of IndyCar in the USA is NBC. There are six races on USA Network and two on Peacock.

Every IndyCar event and race will be streamed on Peacock including replays.

HOW TO WATCH INDYCAR $1M CHALLENGE IN CANADA

TSN+ is the TV broadcaster which shows live IndyCar in Canada.

HOW TO WATCH INDYCAR $1M CHALLENGE IN THE UK

Sky Sports is showing every session of the IndyCar $1m Challenge at Thermal Club in the UK.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the IndyCar $1m Challenge at Thermal Club online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

HOW TO WATCH INDYCAR $1M CHALLENGE IN AUSTRALIA

Stan Sport has live coverage of IndyCar in Australia. Stan Sport is an add-on package, on top of a Stan subscription.