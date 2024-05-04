“I can’t see Marc Marquez fitting” at factory Ducati team amid “game of chess”

"It’s the most interesting landscape that we have, in terms of rider movement.”

Marc Marquez , MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Not everybody in the paddock thinks Marc Marquez is a shoo-in for the 2025 factory Ducati team.

Enea Bastianini is the man in possession of the most coveted bike in MotoGP but his own form this season could result in an extended stay next to Francesco Bagnaia, the reigning champion and his team’s star rider.

Gresini’s Marquez and Pramac’s Jorge Martin are also jostling for the bike next to Bagnaia.

“Marc to the factory Ducati team? I just can’t see it fitting,” Neil Hodgson told TNT Sports.

“But, then, why would they not want Marc on their motorcycle?”

Suzi Perry replied: “They have opened the door. They have put Marc on a Ducati.

“There are people who have changed positions at Ducati, arguably, because of that.

“Because there were disagreements at the top of Ducati whether this was against their DNA of what Ducati do, bringing riders in.

“They have brought Marc in. If he can win the championship on a factory Ducati…”

Hodgson replied: “Why would you not want him on your motorcycle?”

Perry: “It’s an incredible game of chess. It’s the most interesting landscape that we have, in terms of rider movement.”

Hodgson: “If he doesn’t sign for the factory Ducati team, if that isn’t available, where does he go?

“Surely he won’t want to stay in the Gresini team on a year-old bike because of what he’s experiencing this year, when maybe the bike isn’t as good as it could be? Who knows.

“Where does he go? KTM? KTM are so stacked with talent and have their seats full.

“There are rumours saying KTM will want Marc. It will be Marc and Pedro Acosta, the dream team.

“Brad Binder already has a contract but they could move him into Tech3 GASGAS.

“I can’t see that happening, by the way.

“There are so many rumours. So where does Marc go?”

Marquez made it very clear at the Americas MotoGP that he wants a factory bike in 2025.

Where that GP25 might be located is up for debate.

Gresini would love access to a factory-spec machine to keep their star man but it appears unlikely.

Pramac, as well as the factory team, offer access to the newest bike.

And the other issue is whether Ducati will break their philosophy of bringing through their own young riders to fast-track Marquez into their official team, potentially irking Bagnaia in the process.

