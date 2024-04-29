2024 MotoGP Test Jerez, Spain - Results
Lap times during Monday’s official post-race MotoGP test at Jerez, Spain.
Following Sunday’s Spanish MotoGP - won by Francesco Bagnaia after an intense battle with Marc Marquez - teams and riders returned to Jerez for the first official in-season test of 2024.
Marquez and Bagnaia featured on top in the early hours of testing before Fabio di Giannantonio put his VR46 Ducati quickest from 1pm right until the 6pm finish courtesy of a 1m 36.405s on his 23rd lap (of 70).
Aprilia's Maverick Vinales, renowned for his post-race testing speed, came within 0.087s of toppling di Giannantonio in the very final minutes.
Pramac Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli, who missed the entire pre-season due to a superbike training accident, made up for lost time with over 80 laps.
The Italian climbed to an impressive second in the final hour, which became third after Vinales (another to top 80 laps) improved.
Bagnaia and Marquez settled into fourth and fifth, with Brad Binder the top KTM in sixth.
Further back, Honda had a ‘new concept’ RC213V for its riders to try, which Repsol's Joan Mir said provided a much-needed improvement in turning and a future direction for development.
Meanwhile the Stefan Bradl ‘lab’ bikes from the race weekend - which Mir and Luca Marini were apparently unimpressed by at a recent private Catalunya test - appeared at LCR.
Johann Zarco completed the most laps at 88, that's more than 3 Jerez Grand Prix distances (25 laps) plus a Sprint race (12 laps)! Team-mate Takaaki Nakagami was not far behind on 83 laps and finished the day as the top Honda in 16th (0.921s)
Yamaha prioritised some extreme new aero (triple-element front wing and KTM/Ducati-style side fairing) plus a new chassis from a long list of potential developments. Other items will wait for upcoming tests.
Alex Rins was the top M1 in 14th (+0.619s) with team-mate Fabio Quartararo in 18th (1.033s).
Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez briefly debuted on the 2024 Aprilia before returning to his 2023 bike. Espargaro tried a new ride-height device, as used in the race weekend by wild-card Lorenzo Savadori. There was also some modified RS-GP aero.
Title leader Jorge Martin, who crashed out of the lead in Sunday’s race, lost time early on with an engine issue. Augusto Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi were among those to fall.
The French Grand Prix at Le Mans will be held on May 10-12...
|2024 Official Jerez MotoGP Test - 6pm (Final)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|1:36.405s
|23/70
|2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.087s
|79/80
|3
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.122s
|72/82
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.184s
|11/43
|5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.232s
|30/71
|6
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.234s
|63/64
|7
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.339s
|51/66
|8
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.371s
|44/73
|9
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.387s
|44/65
|10
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.488s
|55/71
|11
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.488s
|64/75
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.500s
|31/66
|13
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.515s
|56/78
|14
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.619s
|73/73
|15
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.658s
|45/74
|16
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.921s
|81/83
|17
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.950s
|70/73
|18
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.033s
|18/84
|19
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|+1.116s
|37/68
|20
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.251s
|77/88
|21
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.379s
|23/62
|22
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.445s
|58/65
|23
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.748s
|55/72
|24
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+2.437s
|27/60
* Rookie
Official Jerez MotoGP records
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 36.025s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 37.449s (2024)
Marc Marquez was the early pacesetter at Jerez MotoGP test after coming out of the blocks with a sub 1m 37s lap on just his fourth lap of the test.
Marquez held onto top spot for some time before KTM’s Brad Binder narrowly went quicker.
Francesco Bagnaia explains strategy that led to victory over Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez feeling a lot of ‘support from Ducati’ as momentum builds
Fresh off his second grand prix win in 2024, reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia then bolted to the top by over two tenths, however, another Ducati rider in Fabio Di Giannantonio quickly usurped the factory rider.
Marquez, who had completed more laps than anyone in the top five at this stage, made it a Ducati 1-2-3, but going third, before Ducati’s stranglehold continued with Franco Morbidelli splitting Di Giannantonio and Bagnaia.
After finishing the grand prix last, Luca Marini and Honda were unable to make much of an impression as he sat bottom of the timingsheets behind Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori for much of the morning.