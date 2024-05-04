Max Verstappen wins Miami sprint race as Daniel Ricciardo stars to finish fourth

Max Verstappen claimed his ninth F1 sprint victory, beating Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in Miami.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Max Verstappen added yet another F1 sprint race victory to his CV with a comfortable win in Miami, 3.3s clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen fended off Leclerc into Turn 1 and didn’t look back.

While the Dutchman was unhappy with the handling of his Red Bull, he was still comfortably the fastest driver on track.

It means Verstappen has nine sprint race victories to his name - seven more than any other driver on the grid.

Sergio Perez finished third despite losing out to Daniel Ricciardo on the opening lap.

Perez had to bide his time before getting past the RB driver, who has starred at this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

Despite dropping behind Perez, Ricciardo had enough pace to keep Carlos Sainz behind, defending beautifully on a number of occasions.

The battle went down to the final lap but Ricciardo did enough to secure fourth - his and RB’s best result of the season.

Sainz finished fifth ahead of the sole McLaren of Oscar Piastri.

Lando Norris’ race was ended on the opening lap after a four-car collision between the aforementioned McLaren, two Aston Martins and Lewis Hamilton.

Fernando Alonso looked on course to collide with teammate Lance Stroll, but it was made certain when Hamilton lunged down the inside of Alonso into Turn 1.

The stewards ultimately decided to take no action, but Norris and Stroll were forced out of the race.

Behind Piastri, Nico Hulkenberg enjoyed a comfortable afternoon to give Haas two more points.

His race was made easier by an over-aggressive Kevin Magnussen.

Magnussen picked up three penalties, totalling 25 seconds, for his driving against Hamilton, ultimately dropping him down to 18th.

Hamilton did finish seventh on track but was hit with a post-race drive-through penalty for speeding.

This allowed Yuki Tsunoda to complete the top eight in the sprint, meaning both RBs scored points.

Pierre Gasly and Logan Sargeant rounded out the top 10, while Hamilton was 16th after his penalty. 

Read More

Latest News

F1
Results
5m ago
2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida,
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World…
F1
1h ago
2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Qualifying LIVE
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint and
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…
F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris: ‘Obvious’ Lewis Hamilton to blame for race-ending crash
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 retired at the start of Sprint. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 retired at the start of Sprint. Formula 1…
F1
News
2h ago
Fernando Alonso claims Lewis Hamilton didn’t get penalised “because he’s not Spanish”
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton respects Kevin Magnussen’s “pretty cool” honesty after hard battle
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula…

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
Daniel Ricciardo hits back at critics after sprint: 'Nice to keep a few people quiet'
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint and
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand…
F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Kevin Magnussen hit with huge penalties in Miami sprint
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
4h ago
Max Verstappen wins Miami sprint race as Daniel Ricciardo stars to finish fourth
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
Results
4h ago
2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of Sprint. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of Sprint…