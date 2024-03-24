$1 Million Challenge, Heat Race One: Full Results
Felix Rosenqvist takes victory in the opening Heat Race of the day as he secures his way into the battle for a cash reward.
Heat Race 1, $1 Million Challenge, The Thermal Club - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|2
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|3
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|4
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|5
|Agustin Canapino
|ARG
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|7
|Nolan Siegel
|USA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|8
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Will Power
|AUS
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|10
|Kyle Kirkwood
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|11
|Sting Ray Robb
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Scott Dixon
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|DNF
|Rinus Veekay
|NLD
|Ed Carpemter Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Romain Grosjean
|FRA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
Felix Rosenqvist takes victory in the opening race of the weekend as they take the chequered flag in the first Heat Race of the day. This win also secures their path straight into the $1 million challenge.
The Swedish driver took pole position in his heat and led the pack from start to finish throughout the race in a dominant display.
Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden rounded out the top three from the first Heat. With Christian Lundgaard, Agustin Canapino and Colton Herta securing their way into the race for $1 million later today.
The remaining eight drivers will not participate later today and will miss out on the race for the prize pool.
Romain Grosjean and Rinus Veekay were early crashers in the first heat. The two Chevrolet drivers crashed out at the first corner after contact with Scott Dixon and Lundgaard. This means that Grosjean and Veekay would take no further part in the racing today.
After the collision Dixon was given a drive through penalty as a result once the green flag came back out.
Rookie Nolan Siegel put in a valiant effort throughout the Heat race but only managed seventh place behind Herta.