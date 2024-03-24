$1 Million Challenge, Heat Race One: Full Results

Heat Race 1, $1 Million Challenge, The Thermal Club - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer 1 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda 2 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet 3 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet 4 Christian Lundgaard DNK Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 5 Agustin Canapino ARG Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 6 Colton Herta USA Andretti Global Honda 7 Nolan Siegel USA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 8 Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 9 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet 10 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda 11 Sting Ray Robb USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 12 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda DNF Rinus Veekay NLD Ed Carpemter Racing Chevrolet DNF Romain Grosjean FRA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Felix Rosenqvist takes victory in the opening race of the weekend as they take the chequered flag in the first Heat Race of the day. This win also secures their path straight into the $1 million challenge.

The Swedish driver took pole position in his heat and led the pack from start to finish throughout the race in a dominant display.

Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden rounded out the top three from the first Heat. With Christian Lundgaard, Agustin Canapino and Colton Herta securing their way into the race for $1 million later today.

The remaining eight drivers will not participate later today and will miss out on the race for the prize pool.

Romain Grosjean and Rinus Veekay were early crashers in the first heat. The two Chevrolet drivers crashed out at the first corner after contact with Scott Dixon and Lundgaard. This means that Grosjean and Veekay would take no further part in the racing today.

After the collision Dixon was given a drive through penalty as a result once the green flag came back out.

Rookie Nolan Siegel put in a valiant effort throughout the Heat race but only managed seventh place behind Herta.