Franco Morbidelli’s reaction to confrontation in the gravel with Jack Miller

Franco Morbidelli and Jack Miller were involved in a heated row at Jerez

Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April

Franco Morbidelli has offered his verdict on the fiery row with Jack Miller at the Spanish MotoGP.

Morbidelli’s attempted overtake of Miller sent both riders into the gravel in Jerez last weekend.

Miller was irate and let his feelings be known to Morbidelli as they recovered.

“The race was not going well for either of us," he was quoted by Motorsport. "After you end up on the gravel it's okay to be angry.”

Morbidelli insisted: “It was an unfortunate race incident.

“Jack was doing a different line. It was at the end of the race, but I was quite a bit faster than him. 

"But I couldn't pass him because Jack was braking very fast.

“In that corner, I didn't even want to pass him, but the way he made the line…

"I thought I would go on for mine. In the end, we had contact. It was a shame."

The stewards ruled that the collision midway through the Spanish MotoGP was a racing incident.

The Pramac Ducati rider reacted to his performance in Jerez: "I'm also disappointed because I got a bad start again.

He said via Motosprint: “I found myself at the back of the group.

“The positive thing is certainly the speed that we have, I shouldn't have been part of that group from that point of view.

“We are fast, we have the potential to be up front with the best.

“We have improved a lot, it's just that we still have to improve many things, there are some aspects that I still don't control well, such as optimal management of the lowering device.”

The day after the Spanish MotoGP, Morbidelli emerged upbeat from the Jerez test.

It was the first time he was able to test his new bike since moving from Yamaha last season.

Morbidelli joined Pramac then missed the entirety of preseason testing due to a injury, sustained in a crash on a training day.

That injury also forced him into a slow start to his first year with Pramac, but finally there is optimism about Morbidelli’s potential.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
4m ago
Zak Brown predicts Adrian Newey just “the first domino to fall” at Red Bull
Adrian Newey addresses his Red Bull colleagues in Miami
Adrian Newey addresses his Red Bull colleagues in Miami
MotoGP
News
4m ago
Franco Morbidelli’s reaction to confrontation in the gravel with Jack Miller
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
F1
News
1h ago
Williams deny that Mercedes wonderkid will replace Logan Sargeant at Imola
Antonelli recently tested Mercedes F1 machinery
Antonelli recently tested Mercedes F1 machinery
F1
News
1h ago
How to watch F1 Miami Grand Prix sprint race today: Live stream for free
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
1h ago
Explained: McLaren’s ‘astonishing’ 10 upgrades only Lando Norris is running
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Christian Horner rejects claim Red Bull unrest led to Adrian Newey exit
Adrian Newey and Christian Horner in the Miami paddock
Adrian Newey and Christian Horner in the Miami paddock
F1
News
1h ago
Williams eye ‘dream’ signing as they open talks with Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…
F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen doesn’t have ‘key man exit clause’ linked to Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer with Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 Testing,
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer with Max…
F1
News
1h ago
Adrian Newey ‘flattered’ by Lewis Hamilton comments about working with him at Ferrari
Adrian Newey is attending this weekend's Miami Grand Prix
Adrian Newey is attending this weekend's Miami Grand Prix