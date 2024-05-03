Max Verstappen doesn’t have ‘key man exit clause’ linked to Adrian Newey

Max Verstappen does not have an exit clause in his contract that is linked to Adrian Newey leaving, Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner insists.

Red Bull confirmed ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix that Newey, considered F1’s greatest ever car designer, will be leaving the team in early 2025 after nearly two decades.

The bombshell news has raised questions over whether it could impact Verstappen’s future, which has already been the subject of intense speculation in the wake of the controversy surrounding Horner.

But Horner has stressed that Verstappen, who is on course to become a four-time world champion this year, is happy at Red Bull.

“You report those rumblings every week but he’s still here,” Horner told Sky when asked if he is concerned about the possibility of Verstappen leaving.

“Max is very happy in the team. He has a wonderful group of engineers around him. He’s in the best car on the grid, he’s driving in the form of his life.

“It’s not about contracts. It’s about being content and I think that’s the same for any driver. He has that. He has that dynamic around him and what you are seeing from him is a driver that’s revelling in that environment.”

It has been reported that Verstappen’s contract has a clause that would allow him to become a free agent if Helmut Marko left Red Bull, and similar suggestions have been made about Newey.

But Horner asserted this is not the case when asked if the Dutchman has a “key man exit clause” linked to Newey in his current contract.

“Max’s contract is going to remain confidential but there’s no clauses that link Adrian in any way to Max,” Horner said.

“They’ve enjoyed a good relationship over the years, as have our previous drivers, but Max as well understands there’s been a planning process to this.

“It’s not just a knee-jerk so the structure will not change with Adrian stepping back.”

Verstappen said on Thursday that he understood Newey’s decision to leave Red Bull, despite telling him he wanted him to stay.

“I would have preferred, of course, Adrian to stay. And that’s what I also said to Adrian,” he told Sky.

“You have to do what you think is best for yourself because at the end of day F1 is a bit of a shark tank and I think it’s very important that you do think about yourself, that you make the right decision for yourself and your family.

“So I also don’t blame him. If someone wants to leave, you go and pursue other goals or things in life. So that’s absolutely fine.”