Conor Daly’s shock Indy 500 admission: I urinated in my race car before the race even started.

Conor Daly has revealed that he urinated in his car before the start of the Indianapolis 500 last Sunday.

The Juncos Holinger Racing driver was forced to take that measure after light rain delayed the 109th running of the race, which left drivers to sit on the grid for more than 30 minutes.

Daly had to sit in his own pee for the rest of the race, creating a rather difficult situation for the 33-year-old.

The car could only be cleaned after it returned to the garage at the end of the race.

“I want to thank my mechanics, specifically, because there’s been a lot of talk tonight and I saw on the internet a lot of toilet talk and maybe some using the bathroom because we had to wait a long time before the race,” Daly said at the Indy 500 banquet.

“Never in my life have I urinated in my race car, until Sunday. I was sitting on the grid, and I was like ‘this is the best car I’ve been in my whole life. I’m going to have to pee in this thing’.

“I kid you not. I legitimately urinated in my race car before the race even started. Before the race even started.

“People ask me like ‘when did you do it?’ and I was like ‘we didn’t even start’. We sat in there for 30 minutes. I had to go really bad.

The 33-year-old added: “I don’t know if it’s the diabetes or I’m just getting older. Helio [Castroneves] should know, he’s like 100. I don’t know if that happens to him a lot.

“Maybe it is getting older, but I literally did the entire race sitting in my own pee. That was a tough one.

“I felt like we’re in a trust tree here. We don’t have to show that on Fox. Maybe you guys can just keep that to yourselves.

“So, thank you mechanics for dealing with that. I was honest. I came clean. It was an embarrassing moment…”

Daly led 13 laps of the Indy 500 and was a genuine contender for the race win until he experienced a sudden tyre drop off with 40 laps to go.

He eventually crossed the finish line in 10th place but was promoted to eighth place after Andretti duo Marcus Ericsson and Kyle Kirkwood were penalised for technical violations.

Bathroom incidents in motorsport aren't unheard of.

Former Red Bull Formula 1 driver Mark Webber even vomited during the 2007 Japanese GP due to food poisoning and had to retire from the race due to illness.

Daly said he never wanted to experience a situation where would have to urinate during a race.

“Not good,” he said. “Honestly. I tell you what, it’s just not what I ever expected to do with my life.

“I went through this mental battle because I thought ‘what is underneath my seat? Is this going to ruin my day? What’s going to happen?’

“I’ve heard drivers tell these stories before – ‘you can do it, it’s not that bad, just go’ – and I’m always like, ‘nah, you sweat too much’. It was cold. We weren’t sweating that much.

“That was rough.”

A.F. Foyt’s David Malukas, who was classified second after post-race penalties, had his own pre-race struggle on Sunday.

“Before the race even started I had to pee so bad,” he admitted.

“All these delays, it just made it so much worse. I just kept thinking about it.

“Then finally the green flag drops, I was able to focus on the race and immediately it was caution again. I’m like, man, we need to just go or I’m going to piss myself in this car."