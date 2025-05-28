Alex Palou sets record straight on F1 dream after winning Indy 500

Alex Palou has clarified his stance on moving to F1 after winning the Indy 500.

Palou has taken IndyCar by storm in 2025 culminating with a brilliant win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last Sunday.

He had previously flirted with a move into Formula 1 with McLaren in 2022, until that relationship soured.

Now Palou insists that F1 is no longer an ambition.

“I don’t want to leave now,” he told the Indy Star.

“Even if they say, ‘No, don’t worry, you can come back in one or two years, what if suddenly everyone is here and I’m never able to catch back up to them?

“And it wasn’t in my mind last year, and it’s not in my mind this year.

“It’s getting less and less and less every day, and with this, it’s like, ‘No, I want to get another [Indy 500 victory].

“[F1] is not calling me anymore. I still follow it. It’s a huge series. It’s amazing. I’m a big fan, but I don’t think they’re having as much fun as I’m having here.

“I don’t see people celebrating with their wives and their kids as much as we do.

“I don’t see them hanging in the bus lot or having dinner with their mechanics.

“I only enjoy driving and having fun and being with my people, so I think [F1] is the total opposite.”

Palou admits he is not as famous or rich as Spanish compatriots Carlos Sainz or Fernando Alonso, but he doesn’t care.

He isn’t looking at the Formula 1 paddock with any envy. Palau even noted how quickly an F1 dream can end, referring to Liam Lawson and Jack Doohan losing their drives.

“There’s not many seats that I’d want to be in, compared to the No. 10 car right now.

“It’s pretty tough to beat.

“And even still, you only have four races, and you’re out, like we’ve seen twice this year?”

Palou pocketed a hefty sum in prize money after his first Indy 500 win.

He took 20% of the record $20,283,000 purse - but still not as much as Josef Newgarden earned a year ago.